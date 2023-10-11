Week 5 of the NFL season is in the books, so it's time to check out the fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season. Will Travis Kelce capture the first spot on a sore ankle? Can George Kittle have a repeat performance? We'll answer those questions and more as we look at the top of the tight end rankings moving into Week 6 of the NFL season.

But before we get to the tight end rankings for fantasy, let's take a look at potential TE streaming options and the best FanDuel plays for Week 6.

Week 6 Tight End Streaming Options

Logan Thomas, WAS (@ ATL): Thomas exploded last week with a TE4 finish thanks to a pass-heavy game script with the Commanders down big against the Bears. While he won't see 11 targets each week, Thomas has finished in the top-12 at the position in three of his four starts this season and gets a Falcons team allowing the second-most fantasy points to tight ends so far this season. This is a matchup to exploit.

Noah Fant, SEA, (@ CIN): Streaming options at the tight end can be tough to find, but Noah Fant has 11 targets over his last three games and has made the most of them with 57 yards a game. Fant is never going to be a target hog in Seattle's system, but he has some run-after-the-catch ability and can be a poor man's Evan Engram type in a great matchup against a Bengals defense allowing the fourth-most points to the tight end position.

Week 6 FanDuel Tight End Plays

T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ CHI) FD – $6700: There will be weeks without Justin Jefferson where defenses will hone in on T.J. Hockenson and try to take away Kirk Cousins' new favorite target, but color me skeptical that the Bears defense can take away anyone with any sort of consistency. Hockenson is a good bet to see double-digit targets, making this price plenty affordable on a main slate that won't have Travis Kelce or Mark Andrews. Hockenson might be the chalk play, but he's a darn good one.

Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ NYJ), FD – $6200: Goedert awoke from his touchdown slumber to torch the Rams (8-117-1) in Week 5, and now he gets a Jets defense allowing 14.5 points per game to opposing tight ends, which is the most in the NFL. Lightning doesn't always strike twice, but Goedert is in a great position to put up another huge game in Week 6.

Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings

1. Travis Kelce, KC (vs DEN)

2. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ CHI)

3. Mark Andrews, BAL (@ TEN)

4. Sam LaPorta, DET (@ TB)

5. Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ NYJ)

6. George Kittle, SF (@ CLE)

7. Evan Engram, JAX (vs IND)

8. Cole Kmet, CHI (vs MIN)

9. Logan Thomas, WAS (@ ATL)

10. Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ LAC)

11. Darren Waller, NYG (@ BUF)

12. Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs WAS)

13. Zach Ertz, ARI (@ LAR)

14. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (vs PHI)

15. Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs ARI)

Week 6 Fantasy Football Tight End Ranking Notes

Travis Kelce gave fantasy managers a scare last week, and then returned like a dang superhero to rack up more stats in the second half. Even at less than 100 percent, he's an easy choice for the top spot against a Broncos defense that forgets where they are quite a bit…Give me all the T.J. Hockenson this week in a plus matchup with even more first-read looks coming his way…Mark Andrews dropped a few passes uncharacteristically last week, but the Ravens seem on the precipice of a breakout offensive showing soon and the Titans pass defense is the worst in the league. Now's the time…

Sam LaPorta is doing things rookie tight ends rarely ever do, and should continue to benefit with Amon-Ra St. Brown healing up and Jared Goff peppering him with looks. Iowa tight ends, man…Dallas Goedert may have been the squeaky wheel last week and might not get the same love and attention from Jalen Hurts, but this matchup is so juicy it might not matter…George Kittle broke out for three scores against the Cowboys, and the Browns defense is more vulnerable to tight ends than it is to wide receivers, whom they allow the league's least points to…

Evan Engram finally broke his streak of top-7 finishes at the position, but we'll throw him at No. 7 once again in a neutral matchup…With Justin Fields locked on to DJ Moore and Cole Kmet nearly exclusively, it's a good idea to play the big tight end in what could be a sneaky shootout against the Vikings…Logan Thomas is back on the scene with another great matchup, but the Commanders won't be throwing nearly as much if they can help it…Smells like a shootout between the Cowboys and Chargers, which should help Jake Ferguson get back on the right track after last week's stinker…

It's awfully hard to trust anyone in the Giants offense, especially with Daniel Jones banged up, but you kind of have to play Darren Waller after he got 11 targets last week…Kyle Pitts is alive and has been unleashed, sort of! Let's see if Arthur Smith can make it two weeks in a row without too many Jonnu Smith shenanigans…Zach Ertz is a matchup play against a Rams defense that just got posterized by Dallas Goedert. Different players, but same idea…We'll close out the fantasy football tight end rankings for Week 6 with the two Tylers, with Tyler of the Conklin variety getting the edge with a better matchup against an Eagles D that can be attacked over the middle rather than on the edges.