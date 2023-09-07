Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is here, and it's never too early to start streaming defenses in fantasy football. Here are the fantasy football Defense matchups to exploit and avoid in the start 'em sit 'em for Week 1:

Start 'em: Defenses to start in Week 1

Washington Commanders (vs ARI): Wise fantasy football managers should already be checking out the schedule to see who Arizona plays in the next few weeks, because this should be the top team to stream against all season long. The Cardinals aren't favored in any games this year and appear to be actively trying to lose games by starting QB Josh Dobbs, who has been with the team for just two weeks. Arizona is projected to score just 15 points as a big road underdog against a Commanders defense that's healthy and playing in front of a noisy home crowd. Don't overthink this one — start 'em.

Jacksonville Jaguars (@ IND): Anthony Richardson has a bright future, but Sunday could be a full-blown disaster. No Jonathan Taylor, no Jelani Woods, and no easy matchup for the young QB, who has to take on the reigning AFC South champs in Week 1. Richardson will make some splash plays, but starting a good team against a rookie QB early on is one of the easiest paths to fantasy defense production there is.

Atlanta Falcons (vs CAR): Do we want to play the Falcons' defense very often? Absolutely not. But playing against a rookie QB at home is a successful formula, and we know Atlanta will run the ball mercilessly to drain the clock. This one has the potential for a low-score with a few turnovers sprinkled in, and the Falcons defense is likely available in almost every league to stream. If you're looking at a tough Week 1 matchup, the Falcons can fill in against Bryce Young in his debut.

Baltimore Ravens (vs HOU): Seeing a pattern yet? Target rookie quarterbacks on the road without discrimination, and feel free to spend a little bit to get a good defense in the process. Baltimore also gets Anthony Richardson and the Colts in Week 3 at home, so the Ravens D could easily lead the league in points scored over the first few weeks. Philadelphia's sack machine is still the top defense for the week, but Baltimore is an easy top-5 choice.

Seattle Seahawks (vs LAR): Seattle is a tough enough place to play as is, but imagine being Matthew Stafford and walking into a Week 1 matchup with Van Jefferson as your top receiver. Yikes. The Rams offense has no juice without Cooper Kupp, and Seattle has one of the best secondaries in the league. Coverage sacks and contested throws are coming in bunches.

Other defenses you're already starting: Philadelphia D (@ NE), Dallas D (@ NYG), San Francisco D (@ PIT)

Sit 'em: Defenses to sit in Week 1

New York Jets (vs BUF): The Jets could easily finish the season as a top-5 defense with Sauce Gardner leading the way, but Josh Allen and the Bills are not an offense to be trifled with. There are too many juicy streaming options to justify playing a defense against one of the best quarterbacks in the league. Sit the Jets defense more than usual during this brutal early schedule stretch (BUF, DAL, KC, PHI all before Week 7 bye), but reap the benefits down the road.

Kansas City Chiefs (vs DET): The Chiefs don't need to be rostered given KC's early season schedule which features games against the Jags, Chargers, and Dolphins all before the bye. But even if you're insistent on keeping the Chiefs, don't start them this week in the opening Thursday night game. Chiefs-Lions has the highest projected point total of every Week 1 game, making the start 'em sit 'em defense decision awfully easy.

Pittsburgh Steelers (vs SF): The Steelers defense will be extremely playable over the next three weeks (CLE, LV, HOU) with a healthy T.J. Watt wreaking havoc, but the Week 1 matchup against a healthy 49ers team is one you should try to skip. The 49ers allowed the 5th least fantasy points to opposing defenses last year, and a run-heavy game plan is likely in the cards. While the score total might be low enough, there isn't quite enough turnover potential here to exploit.

Other defenses you're already sitting: Chargers D (vs MIA), Miami D (vs LAC), New England D (vs PHI)

For full Week 1 fantasy football Defense rankings, click here.