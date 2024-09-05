It’s a travesty that the beginning of the NFL season isn’t a federal holiday, but it’s still an exciting time for both real and fantasy football teams. At this point, everyone is still a contender, so no one’s championship dreams are dead yet. Fantasy football running backs are particularly exciting in 2024, as there are plenty of promising rookie and second-year options that could make a difference. Additionally, the position has several sleeper candidates who could score a lot more fantasy points than originally projected.

However, it’s hard to pick who to start week-to-week, outside of the star players at the position. This especially applies to Week 1, as fantasy owners are relying almost solely on preseason projections and prior track records to make lineup decisions. However, choosing wisely at RB2 or flex could make the difference between a win and a loss to begin the season.

Who are the best fantasy football running backs to start and sit in Week 1?

Running Backs to Start in Week 1

James Cook, BUF (vs. ARI)

Cook seized the workhorse role in Buffalo last year, totaling 1,122 rushing yards on 237 carries (4.7 yards a carry) with two touchdowns, as well as 44 catches for 445 receiving yards and four scores through the air. With the departure of Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis, Josh Allen should lean on Cook even more in the passing game, which will make him a PPR monster. Additionally, the 24-year-old has a great matchup, as the Arizona Cardinals gave up the most points to fantasy football running backs last year. Lock in Cook as a no-brainer RB2 with RB1 upside.

David Montgomery, DET (vs. LAR)

While dynamic second-year back Jahmyr Gibbs is the Lions’ headliner, don’t sleep on David Montgomery. The 27-year-old had the most efficient campaign of his career last season, totaling 1,015 rushing yards on 219 carries (4.63 yards-per-tote) with 13 touchdowns. He doesn’t contribute much in the passing game, but his volume and goal-line opportunities as a change-of-pace back in a high-octane rushing attack make him an easy flex play with RB2 upside.

Fantasy owners shouldn’t worry about a possible lack of snaps for Montgomery, as Lions linebacker Alex Anzalone raved about the bruising tailback’s strength in training camp, via Sports Illustrated’s Christian Booher.

“I’ll say this, I’m happy training camp is over just for that reason. We go live in training camp here in practice, and I’m tired of tackling him and attempting to tackle him too,” Anzalone said. “He’s one of the running backs that I have — going against him for years and then seeing him in person and practice on my team. How he works and how he competes, I’m excited for him I’d put it that way. I’m excited for him, and I expect him to have a good year.”

Raheem Mostert, MIA (vs. JAC)

Similar to Montgomery, Mostert may be undervalued in fantasy due to the presence of speedster De’Vone Achane, but he’ll still get plenty of chances. Miami won’t toss aside a player who scored 21 touchdowns last year. While Mostert’s numbers may have been inflated due to Achane’s injuries, the 32-year-old still has tread on his tires. He also received a new contract from the Dolphins over the offseason, signaling that the team is still serious about him. Start him until he either gets hurt or phased out from the offense.

Start ‘Em: James Conner, ARI (at BUF), Tony Pollard, TEN (@CHI), Tyjae Spears, TEN (@CHI)

Running Backs to Sit in Week 1

Jaylen Warren, PIT (at ATL)

A running back in a committee recovering from a hamstring ailment is never an inspiring option. Warren was limited in practice on Wednesday but is expected to be active on Sunday, via NBC Sports. However, that doesn’t mean that fantasy owners need to play him. It’s fair to assume that the healthier Najee Harris gets a bigger slice of the pie in Atlanta, and new Steeler Cordarrelle Patterson also complicates things. It’s best to let Warren fully heal before deploying him in lineups.

Ezekiel Elliott, DAL (at CLE)

The Browns might have the best defense in the NFL, and “Zeke” is well past his prime. Throw in Rico Dowdle and possibly Dalvin Cook to take touches from him, and the former New England Patriot is an easy “sit” pick in Week 1. The Cowboys let Pollard walk without bringing in another high-end backfield option, suggesting that they plan on prioritizing the passing game as they decide whether to give Dak Prescott a contract extension.

Kyren Williams, LAR (at DET)

This will be the most controversial pick on the list, and some owners might have to start Williams depending on their depth. However, the Lions allowed the fewest points to tailbacks last season, making this a nightmare matchup on the road. Also, rookie Blake Corum could get more touches than initially expected, especially if Williams returns a lot of punts during the game. Sit him if you have a talented backup with a better matchup.

Sit ‘Em: Rico Dowdle, DAL (at CLE), Chuba Hubbard, CAR (at NO), Zack Moss, CIN (at NE)

Looking Ahead

It’s important to remember that Week 1 often leads to the biggest overreactions of the season. A running back scoring three touchdowns on Sunday isn’t necessarily going to win the rushing title, while a tailback that doesn’t get touches could get more looks later on in the season. Real-life NFL teams often don’t know who they are until October, so there’s no reason to think of fantasy any differently. Until then, keep mixing and matching your running backs as you see fit, analyzing health, matchups, and their level of involvement.