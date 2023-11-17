With Week 10 in the books, which defenses should you start in fantasy football for Week 11 of the 2023 season?

Week 10 in the NFL was a great spot to take advantage of some bad backup quarterbacks, but it's time to move on and take a look at how the fantasy football landscape looks from the defensive perspective for Week 11. Which defenses should you start, and which should you sit?

Will the Washington Commanders still be able to put up a great week against the Giants' backups without much of a pass rush? Will the Detroit Lions take advantage of a rusty Justin Fields making his return? Can anyone possibly score in Steelers-Browns? We'll answer those questions and more in the Week 11 fantasy football start 'em, sit 'em for defense.

Start 'em: Week 11 defenses to start

Miami Dolphins D (vs LV): The Raiders have been scrappy under interim head coach Antonio Pierce, but it's not like the offense has been on fire. Traveling across the country to play a well-rested and fresh Dolphins defense coming off a bye that has Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard healthy once again seems like a recipe for interceptions for rookie QB Aidan O'Connell. The Dolphins could get up early, forcing the Raiders to throw, which should lead to sacks and turnover opportunities. Miami is a top-5 defense the rest of the fantasy season with such a favorable schedule.

Jacksonville Jaguars D (vs TEN): The Will Levis experience is starting to lose some major steam after a dud against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the Jags defense will have something to prove after getting smacked by the 49ers. The Jaguars have been one of the league's best defenses at forcing turnovers, and a rookie QB on the road is usually a good way to add to those fantasy football point totals. There are good streaming options everywhere, but the Jags near the top of the list at home.

Pittsburgh Steelers D (@CLE): Rookie Dorian Thomas-Robinson is getting the start at QB in one of the lowest projected point total games in modern football history. It should go without saying that TJ Watt and company make a great start this week in an important AFC North battle that could end up having a baseball score as the final.

Defenses you're already starting: Dallas Cowboys D (@ CAR), Washington Commanders D (vs NYG), Buffalo Bills D (vs NYJ)

Sit 'em: Week 11 defenses to sit

Las Vegas Raiders D (@ MIA): The Raiders have had two great weeks under Antonio Pierce defensively, but a well-rested Miami team is not who you want to stream against, especially with De'Von Achane back in action. With the Chiefs and a bye on tap after this week, you can safely cut the Raiders D in fantasy football.

Seattle Seahawks D (@ LAR): The Seahawks are a defense you can ignore for the next few weeks, especially with Matthew Stafford expected to be back for the Rams. Seattle gets the 49ers, Cowboys, and then the 49ers again after this, and those are offenses you want to avoid streaming against. Drop the Hawks now, and pick up a streaming option with a better schedule moving forward.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers D (@ SF): It's hard to get a handle on the Bucs D, as they were torched against the Texans but then handled the Titans with ease. Luckily, it's not a decision you need to make with the 49ers on tap. Pass on the tough matchup against one of the most explosive offenses in the NFL.

Defenses you're already sitting: Arizona Cardinals D (@ HOU), Green Bay Packers D (vs LAC), Los Angeles Rams D (vs SEA)