The fantasy football regular season is coming to an end and you could use a big win to clinch the playoffs. With so few options at tight end, it is one of the most important and difficult positions in fantasy. Earlier this week, we ranked the fantasy tight ends but now it is time to make the final decision. We have you covered with our Fantasy Football Week 13 Tight End Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no teams on bye this week, which means you have plenty of options for your lineup. There were a few big tight end performances on Thanksgiving, so you might have some catching up to do. With Sam LaPorta's two touchdowns and Jonnu Smith's 20-point game, tight ends are off to a great start. Fantasy football managers are hoping that it rolls through the entire weekend.

Don't make any tight end decisions just yet because we have you covered with the Fantasy Football Week 13 Tight End Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 13 fantasy football tight end start 'em

Trey McBride, ARI (@ MIN)

Trey McBride has been one of the top tight ends this fantasy football season despite not having a single touchdown. Against the Seahawks, he had 12 catches for 133 yards. A similar performance against the Vikings would be huge for the Cardinals in the NFC West and Wild Card races. While Brian Flores has had his defense humming all season long, the Cardinals could have success this week. Lock McBride into your fantasy football lineup.

Pat Freiermuth, PIT (@ CIN)

The Steelers have been humming on offense and Pat Freiermuth was a solid fantasy football option even in a snowy loss. With a poor Bengals defense on tap, the tight end should break off a few long receptions in this game. The Steelers have used the deep passing game to their advantage with Wilson but could need Freiermuth in the red zone in what promises to be a close game.

Dawson Knox, BUF (v SF)

Dalton Kincaid is out again for the Bills, as he is nursing a knee injury. Lake Erie is expected to dump snow on Orchard Park just in time for the Sunday night affair between the Bills and 49ers. That means Dawson Knox could be heavily targeted in this matchup. The Bills should still be throwing the ball through the snow given their home city and Knox could be the beneficiary.

Start ‘Em: George Kittle, SF (@ BUF), Cade Otton, TB (@ CAR), Hunter Henry, NE (v IND)

Week 13 tight end sit 'em

Dalton Schultz, HOU (@ JAX)

The Texans have not been as great on offense this year as many hoped they would be. They also have relied on rookie Cade Stover at tight end much more than the veteran Dalton Schultz. If you are looking for a depth player heading into the playoffs, pick Stover over Schultz, as he gets more targets, especially in the red zone.

Evan Engram, JAX (v HOU)

On the other side of that matchup, the Jaguars have been a fantasy football disaster this season. Even though Christian Kirk and Gabe Davis are both injured, Evan Engram will struggle in this game. It is Trevor Lawrence's first game back from injury and he could take a while to get going against a solid Texans pass rush.

Tyler Conklin, NYJ (v SEA)

The Jets are an offensive disaster and Aaron Rodgers has not clicked with tight end Tyler Conklin this season. There are plenty of better options on your waiver wire than Conklin and you should find them. He has not scored over 2 fantasy football points since Week 9, so it is pretty clear that he is not a good option.

Sit ‘Em: Chig Okonkwu, TEN (@ WSH), Colby Parkinson, LAR (@ NO), Dallas Goedert, PHI (@ BAL)