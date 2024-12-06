The fantasy football regular season is ending this week and you need a win. Whether you're going for a playoff spot or avoiding a berth in the toilet bowl, every decision is important in Week 14. Earlier this week, we ranked the fantasy kickers but now it is time to make the final decision. We've got the Week 14 Fantasy Football Kicker Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em ready for you.

Six teams are on bye this week, taking out some of the top fantasy football kickers around. Whether it's Kai'imi Fairbairn, Wil Lutz, Matt Gay, Joey Slye, Justin Tucker, or Austin Seibert, you need a replacement. The only kicker injury to monitor is in Kansas City, where Matthew Wright will kick instead of Spencer Strader or Harrison Butker. You're off to a strong start if you started Jake Bates or Brandon McManus. If you did not, we've got the list for you.

With all of those things considered, it's time to make some tough choices. Here is the Week 14 Fantasy Football Kicker Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 14 fantasy football kicker start 'em

Jason Sanders, Miami (vs New York Jets)

Jason Sanders has poor fantasy football stats for the 2024 season because of how poor the Dolphins' offense was without Tua Tagovailoa. While he has been the quarterback, the offense has been solid and his numbers have bounced back. With a poor Jets defense coming to Miami for a December game, lock Sanders into your lineup.

Jason Myers, Seattle (@ Arizona)

The most important matchup of the Week 14 slate has the Seahawks facing the Cardinals on the road. After Seattle won at home just two weeks ago, they secured first place and hung on with a win over the Jets. Now, they can increase their lead with a massive win. They have a solid kicker in Jason Myers and this dome game should be high-scoring, unlike their last matchup. If you need a new kicker, throw Myers into your fantasy football lineup.

Nick Folk, Tennessee (v Jacksonville)

Usually, the Titans are not a team that fantasy football managers target on the waiver wire. This week, they play a beat-up Jaguars team that will not have Trevor Lawrence under center again. Nick Folk has been solid this season and should convert on whatever opportunities Will Levis gives him. A bet on Folk this week is solid, but don't expect him to be your playoff kicker this season.

Start ‘Em: Tyler Bass, BUF (@ LAR), John Parker Romo, MIN (v ATL), Graham Gano, NYG (v NO)

Week 14 kicker sit 'em

Jake Moody, San Francisco (v Chicago)

The 49ers are still somehow alive in the NFC playoff conversation. They would need a win over the Bears but the injury bug keeps going, with Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason on injured reserve. The Bears will have the fired coach bump, it will be difficult for the Niners to get into field-goal range, and Moody has had a rough season. If Moody is still your fantasy football kicker, move on this week ahead of the playoffs.

Cam Little, Jacksonville (@ Tennessee)

As mentioned above, Mac Jones will be the quarterback for the Jaguars this week. That is enough to bench Cam Little in fantasy football against a solid Titans' defense. But the rookie kicker has struggled at points this season and is not a guarantee every time he steps on the field. You should not be relying on Little in important games so cut bait now.

Eddy Pineiro, Carolina (@ Philadelphia)

Eddy Pineiro was the most accurate kicker in football history before he missed two tries against the Buccaneers last week. The Eagles have a much stronger defense and could slow down Bryce Young's ascension. If that is the case, Pineiro won't get the opportunities he has in recent weeks. Keep him off your fantasy football roster for the time being.

Sit ‘Em: Anders Carlson, NYJ (@ MIA), Dustin Hopkins, CLE (v PIT), Daniel Carlson, LV (@ TB)