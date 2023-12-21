Here's which wide receivers to sit and start amid the fantasy football playoffs

The fantasy football playoffs are here in most leagues, meaning many fantasy managers are in within grasp of being named the champion. On the other end, other fantasy managers are at risk of finishing last in the league, and need to avoid a loss or they'll face the punishment. For teams of all records, picking this week's wide receivers could make or break a team. With all that's on the line, here are some of the must-start and must-sit receivers in Week 16.

Wide Receivers to Start in Week 16:

Tee Higgins

With Cincinnati Bengals receiver Ja'Marr Chase out this weekend against the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN, look for Higgins to become Jake Browning's primary option in the passing game. Higgins came up clutch in the passing game for the Bengals during their overtime win versus the Minnesota Vikings in Week 15. Higgins recorded four catches for 61 yards and two fourth quarter touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs

Stefon Diggs has been in a fantasy slump, recording just one touchdown in the past five games and recording less than 50 yards in four of those five games. Diggs started the year hot, going for over 100 yards in five of the Buffalo Bills' first six games, but he has yet to hit that mark since since Week 6. On top of that, the Bills threw for less than 100 yards last week. However, Diggs has a very favorable matchup this weekend against the Los Angeles Chargers, which makes him a viable start. The Chargers just gave up 63 points to the Raiders and are third-last in passing yards allowed per game. There is no better chance for Diggs to have a big game again than versus the Chargers.

Amari Cooper

Amari Cooper is coming off one of his better games of the season, when he put up 109 yards and a touchdown in the Browns' 20-17 win over the Bears. Flacco helped put Cleveland in a hole after throwing three interceptions, but Cooper was a big part in their comeback. Cooper scored on a 51-yard touchdown pass late in the fourth quarter, tying the game up. Cooper should continue to make his mark in the passing game, especially with Flacco's willingness to go deep.

D.K. Metcalf

Metcalf's numbers hasn't been outstanding the past two games, but he's been making stellar catches. He caught three crucial receptions on the Seahawks game-winning drive versus the Eagles last Monday. Without Metcalf's catches, it's doubtful that the Seahawks would have won the game. The Seahawks are in desperation mode, meaning they should opt to get the ball to Metcalf to keep their season alive. Look for Metcalf to help both the Seahawks and fantasy teams amid their playoff pushes.

Wide Receivers to Sit in Week 16:

Chris Godwin

Chris Godwin will be a tough decision for fantasy football managers. On one hand, Godwin is coming off his best game of the year when he put up 10 receptions for 155 yards against the Packers this past weekend. This was just his second 100-yard receiving game of the season and the kind of production the Bucs have been waiting to see from him all year. However, Godwin's a risky pick since he's been so inconsistent all year. He only has one touchdown on the second and doesn't put up regular production. With fantasy football playoffs this week, Godwin could cost managers if he doesn't have a big week.

Calvin Ridley

The top Jaguars receiver is another risky play, especially amid the injury to quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Lawrence didn't practice on Thursday, and there's a real chance he doesn't play this weekend. Even with Lawrence playing, Ridley hasn't put up strong numbers in recent weeks. As of late, Jaguars tight end Evan Engram has stolen the show, leading his team in yards and touchdowns. Aside from Engram, other weapons like Parker Washington and Jamal Agnew have gotten the team's targets and touchdowns. This doesn't bode well for Ridley.