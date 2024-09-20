A great performance from a defense can win you a fantasy football matchup in any week. With Week 3 approaching, it's time to lock in your lineups and make a key decision at the bottom of the roster. Who should you start and sit at defense this week?

If you started the Jets in that spot, congratulations on a great start to your week. New York forced a turnover and only allowed three points in their Thursday night romp over the New England Patriots. The Jets are one of the premier defenses in the league and are an auto-start in most weeks. If you missed out on that opportunity in fantasy football, it's not too late to add an impact defense.

Here is who you should start and sit in your defense spot for fantasy football in Week 3.

Fantasy football defense starts for Week 3

Las Vegas Raiders (v CAR)

Bryce Young was benched this week in favor of Andy Dalton at quarterback for the Carolina Panthers. With a matchup against Maxx Crosby and the Las Vegas Raiders looming, Dalton is a candidate to get sacked multiple times. While Young did struggle, Dalton may not provide much improvement. Expect the Raiders defense to dominate in this game.

Seattle Seahawks (v MIA)

What would have originally been an easy sit turns into a start due to Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Skylar Thompson has not proved that he is a professional quarterback yet and the Seahawks have a stout secondary. It will be difficult for the Dolphins to get the ball in Tyreek Hill's hands. Expect the Seahawks to score for fantasy football managers this season.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@ DEN)

The Buccaneers' defense has been great so far this season and have a favorable matchup in Week 3. Bo Nix has thrown four interceptions in his two career starts and the Bucs just picked off Jared Goff twice last week. Expect Tampa to pick off Nix multiple times and maybe even score a touchdown in this game.

Defense sits for Week 3

Jacksonville Jaguars (@ BUF)

The Buffalo Bills put up one of the best offensive performances of the week in Week 2. They get an extra three days of rest after their Thursday night win against the Dolphins. The Jaguars are 0-2 and are traveling to Buffalo for this primetime game. Take the Jaguars out of your fantasy football lineup ahead of Sunday's games.

Philadelphia Eagles (@ NO)

The Eagles defense allowed a game-winning touchdown drive against the Falcons on Monday night. While they were solid for most of the game, the last drive should leave a sour taste in your mouth. The Saints have been the best offense in the league so far, topping 40 points in each of their two games. Don't expect the Eagles to be a fantasy scorer in Week 3.

Baltimore Ravens (@ DAL)

Davante Adams cooked the Ravens' secondary in Week 2, leading to one of the biggest upsets of the week. Now, Dak Prescott and Ceedee Lamb should be able to get on the same page in this matchup. The Cowboys offense has not been great so far but they have a favorable matchup against a defense that is still figuring itself out with a new coordinator. The Ravens are not a good fantasy play this week.