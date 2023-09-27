Week 3 saw some big performances from kickers in fantasy football, with Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers and Indianapolis Colts kicker Matt Gay both connecting on five field goals a piece, winning more than a few leagues all by themselves. Let's try to identify the next kickers to pop off in the Week 4 start 'em, sit 'em kicker report.

Start 'em: Kickers to start in Week 4

Jake Moody, SF (vs ARI)

If you're late to the Moody party, it's time to get on board. The 49ers have one of the best offenses in all of football, and Moody has an absolute cannon for a leg. While accuracy issues may spring up every now and then, the 49ers are going to be in scoring position as much as any team, making Moody a high-floor kicker each week. That should be no different against the Cardinals, who seem destined to come crashing back down to earth after beating the Dallas Cowboys last week.

Cameron Dicker, LAC (vs LV)

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Chargers are another high-powered offense it's nice to get a piece of, especially in a matchup that has one of the highest projected point totals on the week. Dicker doesn't have a huge leg, but he's reliable and should have plenty of opportunities against a middle-of-the-road Raiders defense. These two division rivals usually play close games, which could give Dicker the chances we look for from our fantasy football kickers.

Harrison Butker, KC (@ NYJ)

The Jets allow more points to kickers than any other team through three weeks, primarily because their offense can't move the chains and coughs up great field position on the regular. With the Jets being unable to score with Zach Wilson at quarterback, the Chiefs may be just fine settling for some field goals in situations where they might typically go for it on 4th down. Butker is a start every week for fantasy football if he's on your roster, as the Chiefs offense is highly unlikely to ever go scoreless or anything close to it.

Other kickers you're already starting in Week 4: Justin Tucker (@ CLE), Jake Elliott (vs WAS), Tyler Bass (vs MIA), Jason Myers (@ NYG)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Sit 'em: Kickers to sit in Week 4

Joey Slye, WAS (@ PHI)

After Washington was nearly shutout against the Bills, they'll face another tough task on the road against the Eagles. This is a defense we want to avoid from a kicker perspective at all costs, as the Eagles allow the least fantasy points to kickers in the league. There are much better options available on your waiver wire this week.

Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs KC)

Nope! We don't want any piece of a stingy Chiefs defense, especially when the Jets can't move the ball offensively and are more likely than not going to be playing from a big deficit most of the game. Until this quarterback situation gets resolved, there's no need to roster Greg The Leg in fantasy football.

Chad Ryland, NE (@ DAL)

The Cowboys allow the second-least points per game to fantasy kickers on the season, and this defense should be plenty motivated after the letdown to the Cardinals. Patriots kickers are usually a good bet in fantasy due to Bill Belichick's conservative nature, but this is a spot you definitely want to avoid.

Other kickers you're already sitting in Week 4: Matt Prater (@ SF), Ka'Imi Fairbairn (vs PIT)