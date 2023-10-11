Offenses ruled the day in Week 5, but some big performances could be on tap from the fantasy defenses in Week 6 of fantasy football. Let's take a look at which defenses are start 'em candidates, and which fantasy football defenses belong in the sit 'em category for Week 6 of the 2023 NFL season.

Start 'em: Defenses to start in Week 6

Kansas City Chiefs (vs DEN): The Chiefs are allowing just 16 points a game this year and have generated at least one turnover in every game. Denver's defense has almost no chance of stopping Patrick Mahomes and company, which should put the Broncos in a pass-heavy game script early. That tends to lead to interceptions and sacks, and after fumbling twice and taking four sacks last week, Rusell Wilson is in danger once again.

Las Vegas Raiders (vs NE): The Raiders have been a fantasy defense we've largely ignored through five weeks, but coming off a great performance against the Green Bay Packers, there could be some positive momentum going. Mac Jones has been an unmitigated disaster the last two weeks, and the Patriots have shown zero signs of life (and no touchdowns) through the last six quarters of play. Maxx Crosby and the Raiders D are a great streaming option this week.

Detroit Lions (@ TB): The Buccaneers have been surprisingly effective offensively, but the Lions and Aidan Hutchinson are starting to ramp up the pressure each week. Despite his solid start to the season, streaming against Baker Mayfield has been a very profitable move over the years, and the Lions are coming off a 3-turnover week against Carolina. This might be the week the Bucs come crashing back down to earth.

Jacksonville Jaguars (vs IND): You always like to catch a backup quarterback on the road, even if it's Gardner Minshew in a revenge game. The Colts offense doesn't have quite the same teeth without the threat of Anthony Richardson running the ball, and the Jags are coming off a huge win against an explosive Bills team. If Minshew is forced to throw instead of manage the game and play conservatively, the Jags should be able to generate some turnovers.

Miami Dolphins (vs CAR): Streaming against the last winless team is always a good idea, especially since Bryce Young just isn't seeing the field well right now. Again, the game script and a rushing attack that has done nothing should force Young to drop back a ton, creating lots of sack and turnover opportunities for the Dolphins D.

Other defenses you're already starting: Bills D (vs NYG), Eagles D (@ NYJ), 49ers D (@ CLE), Ravens D (@ TEN)

Sit 'em: Defenses to sit in Week 6

Cleveland Browns (vs SF): There won't be very many weeks where you'll want to sit Cleveland's dominant defense, but this is one of them. After watching the 49ers hang 42 points on the Cowboys, the Browns D should be a sit 'em this week, especially given the shaky quarterback situation on the other side of the field. Bench them for fantasy football in Week 6, but don't drop them.

New York Jets (vs PHI): The Jets defense is a stout unit, but we won't no part of Jalen Hurts in the Eagles if you can help it. With the Jets on bye next week, now is a good time to swap them out for a defense with a better matchup that's available on the waiver wire.

Los Angeles Chargers (vs DAL): You might be tempted to chase this matchup after the Cowboys looked terrible last week, but the 49ers have done that to just about everyone this season. This game has the highest projected point total of the week, so sit 'em instead of start 'em wherever possible.

Other defenses you're already sitting: Bucs D (vs DET), Cardinals D (@ LAR), Bengals D (vs SEA)