Week 6 of the NFL season saw fantasy football defenses rule the day, as there were multiple low-scoring games featuring lots of turnovers across the league. Which defenses should you start in Week 7, and which should you sit?

Check out the Week 7 start 'em, sit 'em edition for fantasy football defenses below:

Start ‘Em: Defenses to start in Week 7

Las Vegas Raiders (@ CHI): Not only are you getting one of the league's best pass rushers in Maxx Crosby going up against a turnstile offensive line, but you're also getting to face a rookie quarterback making his first start after playing Division 2 football in college. Some big “welcome to the NFL” moments are coming for Tyson Bagent, and you'll want to start the Raiders defense to take full advantage of them. Pick up and start this rapidly improving defensive unit.

Green Bay Packers (@ DEN): Any bet against the Broncos feels like a safe one at this point, as Russell Wilson and Sean Payton are appearing to melt down before our very eyes. While the Broncos do have some offensive talent, Payton's playcalling has been painfully conservative as the season has gone on. Denver allows the 7th most fantasy points to opposing defenses, and the Packers have plenty of talent on that side of the ball. Fire them up.

Washington Commanders (@ NYG): The Giants have been horribly inept offensively, particularly in the first half, and the Commanders have enough talent on the defensive line to shut down New York's attempts to run. The Giants simply can't beat teams through the air right now, and whether it's an injured Daniel Jones or Tyrod Taylor taking the snaps, the Commanders should be able to keep the score low and create some turnover opportunities late in the game. Stream against the Giants without prejudice.

Los Angeles Rams (vs PIT): Kenny Pickett may have a better chance with Diontae Johnson and Pat Freiermuth back in the fold, but he's been a good quarterback to stream against, particularly when he's on the road. The Rams have the kind of offensive firepower to put the Steelers in lots of passing situations, which should lead to sacks and turnovers late in the game. This is as much a bet on the Rams' offense as it is their defense, as you should only play the Rams' defense if you feel like the Steelers will be playing from behind.

Other defenses you're already starting: Bills D (@ NE), Browns D (@ IND), 49ers D (@ MIN)

For our discussion on the best fantasy football breakout and sleeper candidates, listen below:

Sit ‘Em: Defenses to sit in Week 7

Philadelphia Eagles (vs MIA): The Eagles are a great weekly start due to the pressure they can put on the quarterback, but Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins get the ball out quickly to their playmakers and neutralize some of the advantages. This feels like a potential shootout, and Miami is probably the one team you should never start your defense against in fantasy football, given their record-setting pace through the first six weeks of the season.

Baltimore Ravens (vs DET): Jared Goff takes care of the ball as well as anyone, especially at home. The Lions are slowly getting back to full health offensively, although David Montgomery's presence will be missed. The Lions allow the 4th least points to fantasy defenses this season, however, making the Ravens defense an easy sit.

Pittsburgh Steelers (@ LAR): While there's a good chance T.J. Watt gets home at least once, the Rams have two electric playmakers in Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua that should give Pittsburgh's secondary fits. The Steelers make more sense as a start when they're playing another grind-it-out type team, but the Rams aren't that. There are better options across the board this week in fantasy football, even with all the byes.

Other defenses you're already sitting: Patriots D (vs BUF), Chargers D (@ KC), Vikings D (vs SF)