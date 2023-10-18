Another week means another “Start 'em, Sit 'em” for running backs in fantasy football. Heading into week 7 now, it's a time where a lot of teams featuring productive fantasy backs are on their bye weeks.

With that in mind, it's going to be a tough week for fantasy managers to dictate who to play as the lingering thoughts continue if their players will have a good game or not. Every fantasy football player deals with the process of second-guessing their decisions or “playing it cute,” but let's hope that doesn't happen this week.

In any case, here are the running backs you should start and sit for this upcoming week as they're based in PPR, standing for points per reception.

Start 'em RBs

Miami Dolphins RB Raheem Mostert @ Philadelphia Eagles

Raheem Mostert might be a popular selection on these types of list to sit this week because of the tough matchup against the Eagles, but don't let that fool you. With how super productive Mostert has been in this explosive Dolphins offense, it doesn't seem like he'll have a dud of a game.

Maybe it won't be a 45 fantasy football point performance like it was against the Denver Broncos, but he's still very involved. He'll continue to receive major opportunity on the ground with the injuries to the backfield and has been active in the passing game despite the Dolphins having Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle. You've been starting him, don't sit him now!

Chicago Bears RBs Roschon Johnson or D'Onta Foreman vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Bears running back Roschon Johnson was a popular waiver wire pickup because of the injury to lead back Khalil Herbert, but he suffered from a concussion. He's been in the concussion protocol since he left the Bears' Thursday night matchup against the Washington Commanders a few weeks ago. Head coach Matt Eberflus said he's still in protocol according to ESPN's Courtney Cronin, so while his status in currently up in the air, consider D'Onta Foreman who served as the lead back last Sunday with 15 carries.

The matchup is a juicy one as he plays the Raiders who have struggled against the opposing ground game, which has found ways for fantasy running backs to take advantage. Even with quarterback Justin Fields “doubtful” for this Sunday, Johnson could still be an exciting play and hopefully he can come back with the same explosiveness he showed earlier.

Cleveland Browns RB Jerome Ford @ Indianapolis Colts

Ever since running back Nick Chubb went down with a gruesome injury, Jerome Ford has taken the reigns of the backfield for the Browns. While it's a tall ask for someone to fill in the void of Chubb, Ford has done it quite nicely. Even against some tough run defenses like the Tennessee Titans and the San Francisco 49ers last weekend, he's been productive referring to fantasy metrics.

Now he's tasked with facing the Colts, who have not been impressive in terms of their defense against the run. Especially with a lot of teams on bye this week, Ford should be a popular starter in a lot of teams.

Sit 'em RBs

Indianapolis Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Cleveland Browns

This one might be shocking, which is understandable. In a lot of cases, maybe you have no choice but to play Taylor. Most likely, you probably got Taylor in a middle to later round because of the injury and drama with the Colts and were stashing him in the hopes he'll play later in the season.

If you did, good job, it's going to pan out for you, but just not yet. As he's still getting acclimated back to the team and trying to outwork standout Zack Moss, he's going up against arguably one of the best rushing defenses in the Browns. The matchup is an ugly one that I'd try to stray away from. He still hasn't reached double-digit carries this season, though his five catches last week is a good sign.

Pittsburgh Steelers RB Najee Harris @ Los Angeles Rams

If you've been a fantasy football manager of Najee Harris for the past two seasons, you should be eligible for compensation. Harris has been an utter disappointment that people most likely spent a high pick on. Even in the pre-season, people were hoping he could bounce back from the 2022 season and finally be the fantasy football machine other Steelers running backs have been, but it hasn't happened.

If anything, the more productive fantasy football running back on the team is Jaylen Warren since he's active in the passing game and has shown spurts when receiving carries. Harris has eclipsed double-digit fantasy points once this season according to ESPN and this weekend won't be the second.

Any Baltimore Raven RB vs. Detroit Lions

Whether it be Gus Edwards or Justice Hill, the confidence on either running back with the Ravens for fantasy football is very low. Edwards has slipped in production which has shown Hill to be inserted in a committee, but even still, it isn't fantasy relevant until someone stands out. Especially how the matchup is against an ascending Lions defense that has been sturdy against the run, stay far away from the Ravens backfield.