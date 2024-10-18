Tight ends in fantasy football have been disappointing as a whole this season. Between injuries and putrid performances, any points from the position are huge in fantasy. The Week 7 slate has many of the top tight ends playing in intriguing matchups. Before locking in your lineup, make sure you check out our Week 7 fantasy football tight end start 'em sit 'em.

Bye weeks take Cole Kmet and Jake Ferguson out of the conversation for tight ends this week. The Bears finally got a great game from their tight end in London last week and managers should keep him on the roster. Kmet is poised to have a nice season with Caleb Williams. Jake Ferguson struggled along with the rest of the Cowboys offense in Week 6. Keep him around as well as the season may flip for Prescott and the ‘Boys.

If you are looking for a new tight end in fantasy, we have the guys you should target and those you should stay away from. Here is our Week 7 fantasy football tight end start 'em sit 'em.

Week 7 fantasy football tight end start 'em

Zach Ertz, WSH (v CAR)

The Commanders' offense has been dominant this season and Zach Ertz has been a big reason why. The veteran has been a great target for Jayden Daniels and that should continue against the Panthers. Carolina's defense continues to be one of the worst in the league and the Commanders should take advantage. Expect big fantasy football numbers out of the entire Commanders offense.

David Njoku, CLE (v CIN)

David Njoku is back for the Browns and is now one of the only targets remaining for Deshaun Watson. While the tight end has not been great this year, he is one of the only ways to prevent this season from spiraling in Cleveland. Despite their recent performance against the Giants, the Bengals' defense has been poor this season. Njoku should be able to take advantage.

Tucker Kraft, GB (v HOU)

The Packers' offense sputtered a little bit against the Rams in Week 5 but put the pedal to the medal against the Cardinals last week. Tucker Kraft has been the reason as he continues to rack up yardage and score touchdowns. While the Texans are a great defense, the Packers should use Kraft as an outlet which will help your fantasy football team.

Start ‘Em: Trey McBride, AZ (v LAC), Brock Bowers, LV (@ LAR), Kyle Pitts, ATL (v SEA)

Week 7 tight end sit 'em

TJ Hockensen, MIN (v DET)

There has been no official word on whether TJ Hockensen will play his first game of the season this week. His practice window was opened before their game against the Jets, leaving this week's game in the window where he could be activated. If he does play, do not lock him into your lineup yet. Fantasy football managers have been very patient with Hockensen so do not rush him back into your lineup.

Tyler Conklin, NYJ (@ PIT)

The Jets made a big splash by trading for Davante Adams this week. While the attention has gone to Mike Williams, who will likely be traded, the move takes targets away from everyone on the offense. Tight end Tyler Conklin has already fallen out of favor in the offense and that will continue. With a tough matchup against the Steelers defense, it might be time to find a new fantasy football tight end.

Hayden Hurst, LAC (@ ARI)

Everyone knows that Jim Harbaugh loves to run the football. He has lived up to that reputation in his first five games as the Chargers coach and that should continue in Week 7. The Cardinals could not stop the Packers last week and there's no reason to believe that they will against LA. Hurst has not been a massive part of the Chargers' attack this season and that will continue.

Sit ‘Em: Mo Alie-Cox, IND (v MIA), Mike Gesicki, CIN (@ CLE), Chig Okwonko, TEN (@ BUF)