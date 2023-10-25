As the home stretch of the fantasy football regular season approaches, picking the right kicker to start and sit could end up making all the difference between playing in the postseason and not making it at all.

With Week 7 in the books, let's take a look at which kickers are start 'em candidates, and which kickers are sit 'em candidates for Week 8 of the fantasy football season.

Start 'em: Week 8 kickers to start

Jason Sanders, MIA (vs NE): The Patriots allow the fourth-most points to fantasy kickers this season, and the Dolphins offense should be able to routinely move into scoring position in this one. The Dolphins haven't utilized Sanders much this season, but his floor is high due to all the extra points he kicks. Keep starting him, as the Dolphins are bound to kick more field goals at some point.

Younghoe Koo, ATL (@ TEN): The Titans give up the second-most points to fantasy kickers on the year, and Atlanta should be in great positions all day against a weakened Titans defense after the trade of Kevin Byard. While Tennessee is much more susceptible to getting beaten with the pass than they are on the ground, Koo should have a busy day and could easily eclipse the 11.3 points per game the Titans allow to opposing kickers. Sometimes targeting weak offenses that cough up great field position is the way to go, and it's unclear who will start at quarterback for the Titans right now.

Jake Moody, SF (vs CIN): This game between the 49ers and Bengals has one of the highest projected point totals for Week 8, making both Moody and McPherson viable start candidates. Moody broke out of a slump on Monday night with a 55-yard kick, and his big leg makes him very playable for one of the league's best offenses. Moody is a great kicker to own, especially as a hedge option if you're a Christian McCaffery or Brock Purdy manager.

Other kickers you're already starting in fantasy football: Harrison Butker, KC (@ DEN), Justin Tucker, BAL (@ ARI), Jake Elliott, PHI (@ WAS)

Sit 'em: Week 8 kickers to sit

Brandon McManus, JAX (@ PIT): The Steelers have been solid against kickers so far this season, and Pittsburgh is always a tough place to kick due to the field conditions and weather. With the Jaguars on Bye next week, you can drop McManus now and exploit a better matchup on your waiver wire against a weaker defense.

Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (@ NYG): The Giants have managed to hold kickers in check this year, allowing the seventh-least points to the position over the course of the season. Zuerlein has been busy over the last few weeks thanks to the improved play of Zach Wilson and the entire offense, but he's a recommended sit 'em candidate this week in what should be a low-scoring battle.

Jason Myers, SEA (vs CLE): Myers is a trustworthy fantasy kicker worth keeping, but the Browns defense is to be avoided whenever possible. Cleveland has the fourth-best fantasy defense against kickers and is capable of shutting down offenses completely. This should be a low-scoring battle, and there should be kickers on your waiver wire who can provide more upside in Week 8.

Other kickers you're already sitting in fantasy football: Wil Lutz, DEN (vs KC), Graham Gano, NYG (vs NYJ), Joey Slye, WAS (vs PHI)