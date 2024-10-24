Fantasy football still revolves around running backs. Even without the bell-cow backs of the past, a great runner could change your week. We ranked the running backs for fantasy managers earlier in the week but now, it's time to make the big decisions. Who should you start and sit at fantasy running back in Week 8? We've got you covered.

There are no bye weeks and very few injuries to discuss. Christian McCaffrey did not have his practice window opened, so don't expect him to come back until after their Week 9 bye. Jonathan Taylor has been out since Week 4 with an ankle injury and is questionable to play on Sunday. If he returns, everyone will have their RB1 besides San Francisco.

Which running backs should be in your fantasy football lineup? We've got you covered in our Week 8 running back start 'em sit 'em.

Week 8 fantasy football running back start 'em

Joe Mixon, HOU (v IND)

The Texans need a win against the Colts to get back in control of the AFC South. Their brutal loss to the Packers was not Joe Mixon's fault as he was incredible once again. He looks back to his younger self in this dynamic offense and as long as Nico Collins is out, Mixon will be featured. Keep him locked into your fantasy football lineup for this matchup against the Colts.

Javonte Williams, DEN (v CAR)

The Broncos' offense has been rolling lately and that should continue in Week 8. With the Carolina Panthers coming to town, they should continue to roll. Javonte Williams had a great game on Thursday night against the Saints and they will continue to run the ball. Williams fantasy football managers have been patient to this point and should see their investment pay off this week.

David Montgomery, DET (v TEN)

The Lions have continued their great 2023 into 2024 and are in first place in the NFC North. After their physical win over the Vikings, they host a poor Tennessee Titans team in Week 8. David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs have been dominant all year long and that should continue. Montgomery has been the red-zone guy so he will get more points in what should be a blowout.

Start ‘Em: Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (v TEN), Breece Hall, NYJ (@ NE), Kyren Williams, LAR (v MIN)

Week 8 running back sit 'em

Alexander Mattison, LV (v KC)

The Raiders have not been a hot offense and they'll be switching back to Gardner Minshew at quarterback. They are hosting the 6-0 Chiefs this week in what should be a tough matchup. Their defense has been spectacular this year and Alexander Mattison will lose fantasy football points because of that. He has likely helped you this year but don't plug Mattison into the lineup.

Devin Singletary, NYG (@ PIT)

After another poor performance from the Giants, it is time to fade more members of their offense in fantasy football. One of those is Devin Singletary, who finally returned from injury last week against the Eagles. He only put up 3.1 PPR points which is not enough to get into your lineup. The Steelers have a solid defense and should do well on Monday night.

Chuba Hubbard, CAR (@ DET)

Hubbard has been one of the ten-best running backs in PPR leagues all season long but Bryce Young is coming back and that is bad news for the Panthers offense. While the rookie can improve throughout his career, the short time on the bench won't be enough to see true change. Bench Hubbard and any other Carolina offensive players you have until we see that Bryce Young can be a star player.

Sit ‘Em: Rico Dowdle, DAL (@ SF), Zach Moss, CIN (v PHI), Travis Etienne Jr., JAX (v GB)