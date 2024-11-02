It's already Week 9 of the NFL season if you can believe that. Playoff teams are starting to emerge and the contenders and pretenders will start to become more and more clear. The same can be said in your fantasy football league. A few moves per week can make the difference between making the playoffs and not, and having the right players on your roster can make a huge difference if you're looking to make a run to the top of the mountain.

It's a crucial moment both in the NFL and in fantasy football leagues across the land. Which tight ends should you start and which ones should you avoid in Week 9? Find out in Week 9 Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

Tight Ends to start in Week 9

Evan Engram, Jacksonville Jaguars (@ Philadelphia Eagles)

There's every reason to expect Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Evan Engram to have a huge game against the Philadelphia Eagles. First and foremost, he's coming off a handful of big games since being out with injury earlier this season. He caught 10-of-10 targets against the Chicago Bears for 102 yards. He caught all five of his targets against the New England Patriots, and then against the Green Bay Packers, he caught 4-of-5 targets for 36 yards and an incredible touchdown.

Engram has clearly become a safety net for Trevor Lawrence, and Lawrence is really going to need him against the Eagles with Brian Thomas Jr. and Gabe Davis both questionable along with Christian Kirk being out for the season with a broken collarbone.

Tucker Kraft, Green Bay Packers (vs. Detroit Lions)

The Packers have a huge matchup with the Detroit Lions in Week 9 and no matter if Jordan Love or Malik Willis starts at quarterback, they're going to need a heavy dose of Tucker Kraft. More than anything, expect a big dose of running back Josh Jacobs because if Love plays, he's coming off a groin injury and the Packers will want to keep him upright and protected. If Willis plays, he's much better as a quarterback with a strong play-action game.

After Jacobs, Kraft should get the ball more than just about anyone else, though. He's quickly becoming one of the best tight ends in football and both Love and Willis trust him as either a big-play option downfield or even a safety valve when the pass rush gets hot. The Packers are going to try to play ball control offense against the Lions, which makes a player like Kraft incredibly important in this game.

Travis Kelce, Kansas City Chiefs (vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Let's give Travis Kelce some credit. It hasn't been the fantasy football season many expected from him and he's been fighting “washed” allegations for much of this campaign. Some of it may be true, as well. After all, he's a 35-year-old tight end who has always been known for his athleticism and physicality. That doesn't always hold up like it may at quarterback. Still, Kelce went out in Week 8 and caught 10-of-12 targets from Patrick Mahomes for 90 yards and touchdown against the Las Vegas Raiders. That may have been all he needed to find a rhythm for the rest of this season.

Tight Ends to sit in Week 9

T.J. Hockenson, Minnesota Vikings (vs. Indianapolis Colts)

There's going to be a huge temptation to start Hockenson because he has all the makings of a superstar tight end when he's healthy. And yes, it's great news for the Vikings that he's going to be back against the Indianapolis Colts. Here's the issue. Not only will this game be Hockenson's season debut, but he's not even a full year removed from surgery on his torn ACL, which he underwent in January of 2024. He's going to need some time to get back into game shape, meaning he's not worth the start in Week 9.

Dalton Kincaid, Buffalo Bills (vs. Miami Dolphins)

Kincaid is a big tight end name and anyone who plays with Josh Allen should be a threat to put up some points. That said, this will be the second time Kincaid is going up against the Dolphins, and in that game he did catch 4-of-4 targets, but it was for only 33 yards with no touchdowns. He's coming off a game that saw him score a touchdown against the Seahawks, but it was just his second score of the season.

Sam LaPorta, Detroit Lions (@ Green Bay Packers)

LaPorta is a fantasy football stud, there's no doubt about it. Here's the issue for LaPorta fantasy owners in Week 9. The Packers have Xavier McKinney running their defense and he has the power to absolutely shut down anything deep over the middle of the field. They also have athletic linebacker who excel in coverage in Quay Walker and Edgerrin Cooper. McKinney has six interceptions on the season. He's a threat to completely shut down a tight end like LaPorta, no matter how talented the latter is.