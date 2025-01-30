ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The UFC Saudi Arabia: Adesanya vs. Imavov Main Card is finally underway as we bring you a betting prediction and pick for this next bout in the Lightweight (155) Division. Fares Ziam of France will take on Florida's Mike Davis in a scrap that's sure to bring some fireworks. Check the UFC odds series for our Ziam-Davis prediction and pick.

Fares Ziam (16-4) has gone 6-2 under the UFC banner since 2019. After starting his run at 2-2 capped with a loss to Terrance McKinney, Ziam has responded with four-straight wins and most recently beat Matt Frevola with a highlight reel knee to the head. He'll be the underdog once again searching for a sensational finish. Ziam stands 6-foot-1 with a 75-inch reach.

Mike Davis (11-2) has gone 4-1 since joining the UFC back in 2019. His debut was a loss to Gilbert Burns, but he's managed four-straight wins since then despite not being active due to fight cancellations. He most recently beat Natan Levy via submission and will come into this bout as the betting favorite. Davis stands 6 feet tall with a 72.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Saudi Arabia Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Saudi Arabia Odds: Fares Ziam-Mike Davis Odds

Fares Ziam: +124

Mike Davis: -148

Over 2.5 rounds: -238

Under 2.5 rounds: +180

Why Fares Ziam Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Matt Frevola – KO (knee, R3)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 5 SUB

Fares Ziam has been hitting his prime in terms of skill and we saw a culmination of that during his win over Matt Frevola. Ziam looked extremely sharp with his striking and his defense looked more sound than it ever has in the past. He'll be the much longer fighter in terms of his arm and leg reach, giving him room to work from range and warm his kicking game. He does a great job of snapping kicks quickly to stun opponents and he'll be looking to employ those tactics throughout this whole fight.

Three of Ziam's last four wins have come by way of decision, so we know he's capable of controlling a fight with his striking and dictating the pace of the bout. While he's gotten hit clean in the past, he's shown a great chin and resilient attitude which will keep him dangerous throughout all three rounds. Look for Ziam to make great use of his low leg kicks as he tries to stifle the movement of his opponent. If he can do so early, we should see him cruise to another decision win.

Why Mike Davis Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Natan Levy – SUB (arm triangle, R2)

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 7 KO/TKO, 2 SUB

Mike Davis will come into this bout as the slight favorite thanks to his immense power for the weight class. With seven knockouts and a background in boxing, he hits extremely hard and lands at a high rate. He remains relatively patient until later in the first round when he gets a sense of his opponent's weaknesses. He also has a tremendous chin and has never been knocked out in his career, so he'll certainly be a tough out for a fighter like Ziam to finish easily.

Mike Davis is also very physically strong and could have a slight advantage in clinching and tying up with his opponent. Look for him to close the distance at times while landing offense off the breaks. Davis also uses head movement to his advantage and will slip a lot of offense thrown his way. His usage of the leg kicks could see some improvement, but he's ultra-confident in being able to end the fight with his hands.

Final Fares Ziam-Mike Davis Prediction & Pick

This fight has banger written all over it as both men are extremely technical strikers. Fares Ziam prefers to work his striking at range while utilizing a long jab and his active leg kicks. Davis, on the other hand, prefers to be in close and landing punches from boxing range and in the clinch.

Mike Davis is certainly the harder puncher of the two and we've seen him go the distance with ease in the past. However, his last fight was almost a year ago and his opponent has certainly been more active in earning cage time.

I expect this to be a very back-and-forth fight and while Fares Ziam does a great job of controlling the fight with his patient striking, Mike Davis is very proficient in disrupting his opponent's timing and landing the harder shots. While I see this fight going the distance, it's Mike Davis who lands the bigger shots and gets the nod on the judges' scorecards.

Final Fares Ziam-Mike Davis Prediction & Pick: Mike Davis (-148)