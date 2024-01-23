The Farmers Insurance Open is a stop on the PGA Tour's "West Coast Swing", let's take a look at how to watch the event on Paramount+.

The Farmers Insurance Open is the fourth tournament in the PGA Tour's 2024 season. The 2024 PGA Tour season began on January 4th when the field took part at The Sentry in Kapalua, Hawaii.

The Sentry was one of the PGA Tour's signature events in 2024, boasting a $20 million purse. Chris Kirk took home the trophy, winning a career-best $3.6 million. The tour stayed in Hawaii for the Sony Open from January 11th-14th, with Grayson Murray bringing home the $1.49 million winner's cheque.

The biggest story of the 2024 season thus far happened the following weekend at The American Express in La Quinta, California. Nick Dunlap took home the trophy but couldn't pocket the money due to being an amateur. He was the first amateur to win on the PGA Tour since Phil Mickelson at the Tucson Open in 1991. Let's check out how to watch the PGA Tour's Farmers Insurance Open on Paramount+.

Farmers Insurance Open: How to watch

The Farmers Insurance Open can also be viewed on television. The Golf Channel will broadcast the event from 3-7 PM ET on Wednesday and Thursday, 3-5 PM ET on Friday, and 2-4 PM ET on Saturday. CBS will also broadcast the Farmers Insurance Open at 5-8 PM ET on Friday and 4-8 PM ET on Saturday.

What is the Farmers Insurance Open?



The Farmers Insurance Open is a professional golf tournament on the PGA Tour. It is held at Torrey Pines Golf Course in San Diego, California, and is one of the prominent stops on the “West Coast Swing” that marks the beginning of the PGA Tour season. Although the tournament has always been in San Diego, it wasn't played at Torrey Pines until 1968.

Torrey Pines is a 36-hole golf course owned by the City of San Diego and is open to the public. In the current tournament format, players play the first 36 holes on the North and South Courses before completing the final 36 holes on the South Course. Fans who tune in to watch the Friday and Saturday coverage will be treated to the site of the 2008 and 2021 US Open.

California native Max Homa won the 2023 edition of the tournament, edging out Keegan Bradley by two strokes. Last season, there was an $8.7 million purse, with $1.56 million going to the winner. This year, the purse increased to $9 million, with $1.6 million going to the winner.

Fellow Californian Tiger Woods is the all-time winningest player at this event, earning the trophy seven times. He also holds the scoring record with a 22-under, 266, tied with George Burns, who won in 1987. In another case of Phil Mickelson chasing Tiger, Mickelson is second in wins with three.

Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times

The Friday and Saturday tee times will be determined after the cut is made on Thursday evening. However, we have the Tee Time listings for the opening day of the event on Wednesday, courtesy of Golf Digest.

