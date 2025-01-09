ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

UFC Vegas 101: Mackenzie Dern vs. Amanda Ribas continues on the prelims with a fight between Fatime Kline and Viktoriia Dudakova in the strawweight division. In her last fight, Kline attempted to step in on short notice in her debut while putting her undefeated record on the line, but it didn't go as planned as she dropped the unanimous decision meanwhile, Dudakova took her first professional loss in her last fight as she dropped a close split decision. With that said, check out our UFC odds series for our Kline-Dydakova prediction and pick.

Fatima Kline (6-1) finally gets a full fight camp and fighting in her natural weight class when she steps inside the octagon this weekend. She will be searching for her first UFC victory when she takes on fellow prospect Viktoriia Dudakova this weekend at UFC Vegas 101.

Viktoriia Dudakova (8-1) had a rough going in her last fight where she lost for the first time in her professional career against Sam Hughes. Now, Dudakova gets to take on another top strawweight prospect Fatima Kline as she looks to derail the hype train to get back on track on this weekend's fight card.

Here are the UFC Vegas 101 Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

UFC Vegas 101 Odds: Fatima Kline-Viktoriia Dudakova Odds

Fatima Kline: -900

Viktoriia Dudakova: +520

Over 2.5 rounds: -280

Under 2.5 rounds: +210

Why Fatima Kline Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Jasmine Jasudavicius – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 3 (2 KO/TKO/1 SUB)

Fatima Kline is primed to defeat Viktoriia Dudakova at UFC Vegas 101, utilizing her striking power and tactical grappling. With a professional record of 6-1, Kline has demonstrated her ability to finish fights, scoring two knockouts and a submission victory during her time on the regional scene. Her recent performances, including a TKO win against Sara Cova, highlight her striking prowess and ability to capitalize on openings. Kline's training at Silver Fox BJJ alongside training partner women's flyweight contender Erin Blanchfield equips her with solid grappling skills, which will be crucial against Dudakova's submission game.

Kline's experience in high-level competition will play a significant role in this matchup evidenced when she put up a good fight against the surging Jasmine Jasudavicius on short notice. Despite that loss, Kline's overall fight IQ and adaptability make her a formidable opponent. Meanwhile, Dudakova's recent split decision loss to Sam Hughes raises questions about her ability to push a high pace evidenced when she gassed out badly in that fight. Kline's combination of striking and grappling will likely overwhelm Dudakova, leading to a decisive victory this weekend.

Why Viktoriia Dudakova Will Win

Last Fight: (L) Sam Hughes – DEC

Last 5: 4-1

Finishes: 6 (2 KO/TKO/4 SUB)

Viktoriia Dudakova is set to defeat Fatima Kline at UFC Vegas 101, leveraging her undefeated record and grappling expertise. With eight wins, including five by submission and two by TKO, Dudakova has consistently showcased her ability to finish fights. Her unanimous decision victory over Jinh Yu Frey demonstrated her striking versatility and resilience, even after facing adversity in previous bouts. Dudakova's strong grappling game, combined with her experience in high-pressure situations, will be crucial against Kline.

Dudakova's adaptability and fight IQ give her a significant edge. Despite a recent split decision loss to Sam Hughes, she remains a formidable opponent with the ability to learn and improve quickly. Her takedown accuracy of 41% and solid defensive skills will allow her to control the pace of the fight. As she steps into the octagon, Dudakova's determination and skill set will likely lead her to victory over Kline this weekend.

Final Fatima Kline-Viktoriia Dudakova Prediction & Pick

Fatima Kline and Viktoriia Dudakova are the most promising prospects in the UFC's strawweight division despite both taking the first losses of their careers. Kline moved up a weight class on short notice to take on the towering Jasmine Jasudavicius and fought to a decision showcasing her toughness against one of the flyweight division's elite. Meanwhile, Dudadkova had a rough showing against the tough and gritty Sam Hughes where she was outworked en route to that split decision defeat.

Expect both Kline and Dudakova to make the right adjustments as they both look to get back on track this weekend at the UFC Apex. Dudakova showed that she has the grappling to get the win but Kline seems well-equipped to defend the takedowns and potentially reverse position to land takedowns of her own or to keep the fight standing where she should have the striking advantage. Expect Kline to go in there and showcase the skills that many saw coming into her UFC debut to outwork Dudakova throughout this fight to get the decision victory.

Final Fatima Kline-Viktoriia Dudakova Prediction & Pick: Fatima Kline by Decision (-155), Over 2.5 Rounds (-280)