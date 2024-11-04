ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The FAU Owls (2-6, 0-4 AAC) hit the road to take on the East Carolina Pirates (4-4, 2-2 AAC) Thursday night. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a FAU-East Carolina prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the FAU-East Carolina College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: FAU-East Carolina Odds

FAU: +7.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +205

East Carolina: -7.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -255

Over: 57.5 (-115)

Under: 57.5 (-106)

How to Watch FAU vs. East Carolina

Time: 8:00 PM ET/5:00 PM PT

TV: ESPN2

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why FAU Could Cover The Spread/Win

FAU has not played well in conference, but neither has East Carolina. East Car0lina is 2-2 in the AAC, but it is no thanks to their defense. In four conference games, East Carolina has allowed 38.5 points per game. FAU has allowed around that too, but their offense should be able to keep up with East Carolina in this game. If the Owls can put up some points, they will be able to cover this spread.

East Carolina plays well in pass defense, so FAU has to get the ground game going. East Carolina has allowed 16 touchdowns on the ground this season, so they do struggle to contain running backs. FAU’s ground game is led by CJ Campbell Jr. He averages 5.0 yards per carry, and he has found paydirt eight times. When he is on, the Owls are on.

The Owls have to protect their quarterback on Thursday. FAU has allowed 26 sacks this season, which is the second-most in the AAC. If Florida Atlantic can keep their quarterback upright, they will have a good game. Making sure there is a clean pocket will help the quarterback make better decisions.

Why East Carolina Could Cover The Spread/Win

FAU has not won a conference game this season, and they have not really come close. They did play a close game against North Texas, but they were crushed by Army, South Florida, and UTSA. In those four conference games, FAU is allowing 36.8 points per game. They have not been able to beat teams with their defense in AAC games, and that will not change on Thursday.

East Carolina is middle of the pack on offense in the conference. However, their pass game is much stronger than their run game, and East Carolina puts up over 30 points per game. With how bad FAU has been on defense in the conference, and with this being a home game for the Pirates, I would not be surprised to see East Carolina have another 30-point game.

East Carolina has to get Florida Atlantic to third down. On third downs this season, FAU has converted at the second-lowest rate in the AAC. The Owls do not run good plays on third down, and they are constantly in fourth-down situations. Converting those third downs is crucial in any football game, and FAU just does not do it well. If East Carolina can control them on third down, they will win.

Final FAU-East Carolina Prediction & Pick

FAU has not played well in the AAC, and I am not expecting that to change on Thursday. East Carolina is not much better, but they are better. East Carolina can just score a little better than FAU. I will take East Carolina to win this game by more than a touchdown at home.

Final FAU-East Carolina Prediction & Pick: East Carolina -7.5 (-105)