It is time to continue our college football odds series with an FAU-UTSA prediction and pick. Find out how to watch FAU UTSA.

The AAC is a vast and interesting conference in the new world of realignment and all the changes it has created. Florida Atlantic and Texas San Antonio are both struggling to find their footing so far this season. Both teams enter this game at 2-4, setting up a contest which is not easy to bet on.

FAU is 2-4, with its wins coming over Florida International and FCS member Wagner. The Owls were competitive against Michigan State and Army in losses to those two teams. FAU lost to Michigan State by only six points. It allowed only 24 points to an Army offense which has scored much more than 24 in a number of its games this season. However, FAU did get hammered by UConn, losing by 34. What you see with FAU is a very inconsistent team, but a team which has played decent football for portions of its season.

UTSA's 2-4 record comes from a win over Kennesaw State — a school which is making its FBS debut this season — and over FCS member Houston Christian. Therefore, both FAU and UTSA have one of two wins over an FCS opponent. UTSA got routed by Texas State and Texas. The Roadrunners lost competitive games to East Carolina and Rice, losing by only two to Rice in the final moments of that particular game. UTSA has certainly been competitive against evenly-matched teams but has been thumped by obviously superior teams. FAU has done a little better against teams with superior talent, but the Owls have also served up a clunker this season (the UConn game).

Here are the FAU-UTSA College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: FAU-UTSA Odds

FAU: +3.5 (+100)

Moneyline: +152

UTSA: -3.5 (-122)

Moneyline: -184

Over: 54.5 (-104)

Under: 54.5 (-118)

How to Watch FAU vs UTSA

Time: 3:30 p.m. ET/12:30 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN Plus

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why FAU Could Cover The Spread/Win

Looking at UTSA's overall profile, the Roadrunners have wins which are less impressive than what Florida Atlantic has done. FAU's win over Florida International was authoritative, by 18 points. That's an FBS win by a solid margin. UTSA won by 12 over Kennesaw State, a team which is making its transition from the FCS to the FBS this year. FAU has not caved in on defense quite as much as UTSA has, and has played opponents with very different styles of offense. That should help Florida Atlantic in this game.

Why UTSA Could Cover The Spread/Win

UTSA has played the Texas Longhorns, the No. 1 team in the country. That game alone has prepared the Roadrunners for the rest of their season, and they did play better football in the weeks after that loss to the Longhorns. FAU's resume shouldn't be overstated, given a 34-point loss to a UConn team which struggled with a very bad Temple team at home. UTSA has improved more steadily and consistently over the past three weeks, whereas FAU has been a lot more up and down in that same period of time. If UTSA had won that last-moment game against Rice, the Roadrunners would be 3-3 instead of 2-4, and we would be having a different conversation about this game.

Final FAU-UTSA Prediction & Pick

Everything about this game indicates it is a coin flip. Stay away from it.

Final FAU-UTSA Prediction & Pick: FAU +3.5