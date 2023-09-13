The top 24 FC 24 Player Ratings finally revealed earlier this week, giving fans a glimpse of the best players in the game. With FC 24 set to launch in just nine days for Ultimate Edition Owners, fans can't help but wonder what their favorite players' OVRs are. Leading the pack in the top player ratings includes cover athlete Erling Haaland, as well as Kevin De Bruyne, Kylian Mbappe, and Alexia Putellas. But where did players like Messi land? let's find out.

FC 24 Top OVR Ratings

The biggest year in Ultimate Team starts now. Here are the highest-rated players in #FC24: https://t.co/reBc8AxcZC — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) September 11, 2023

As we mentioned earlier, Erling Haaland, who graces the game's cover, also gets to be among the best in the game at launch. Interestingly, Lionel Messi drops out of the very top, losing 1 point in his OVR from last year's game. Additionally, there's one player who didn't make the list who might have some fans in civil war. Let's look at the FC 24 Top OVR Players, starting with the Men's players:

FC 24 Top Player OVR Ratings – Men

Kylian Mbappe (91 OVR) Erling Haaland (91 OVR) Kevin De Bruyne (91 OVR) Alexia Putellas (91 OVR) Karim Benzema (90 OVR) Thibaut Cortois (90 OVR) Harry Kane (90 OVR) Robert Lewandowski (90 OVR) Lionel Messi (90 OVR) Ruben Dias (89 OVR) Neymar (89 OVR) Rodri (89 OVR) Mohamed Sala (89 OVR) Marc-Andre ter Stegen (89 OVR) Virgil Van Dijk (89 OVR) Vinicus Jr. (89 OVR)

FC 24 Top Player OVR Ratings – Women

Alexia Putellas (91 OVR) Aitana Bonmati (90 OVR) Caroline Graham Hansen (90 OVR) Sam Kerr (90 OVR) Alisson Becker (89 OVR) Kadidiatou Diani (89 OVR) Ada Hegerberg (89 OVR) Maria Pilar Leon (89 OVR)

Some might be surprised to see Cristiano Ronaldo didn't make the list of top 24 players in the game. At 38 years old, Ronaldo played what was definitely his last World Cup in 2022. While he was one of the top players in football for some time, father time ultimately caught up and snagged him.

However, the same can't be said for Messi, who despite playing in a weaker league (Sorry, MLS fans), still remains with a 90 OVR. However, Messi is coming off his first World Cup victory, cementing his status as one of the greatest of all time. So those who debate Messi's greatness will have a harder time trying to convince others the same. However, ratings can definitely change as the season progresses.

On September 15th, EA Sports will release the full player ratings at 3pm EST. That comes just two weeks before the official launch of the game's standard edition. So if you're looking forward to the brand new generation of football games, mark that date on your calendar.

For more Football and gaming news, visit ClutchPoints.