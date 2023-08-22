EA Sports FC 24 teamed up with DaMarcus Beasley in an epic video to promote their new Ultimate Team Hero Cards, in, collaboration with MARVEL. As EA Sports focuses on the development of FC 24, releasing new content on gameplay, presentation, Careers, and Clubs, they're unwinding with a rather comedical video starring one of the U.S.A.'s best players.

The video, posted on Beasley's Instagram page, has him performing a list of chores with superhero-like speed before watching some highlights of himself back in the days. Additionally, the video promotes Beasley's new Ultimate Team Hero Card in FC 24.

EA Sports mentioned that players who pre-ordered by August 22nd receive an un-tradeable Champions League or UWCL Hero in Ultimate Team: Beasley's “TrickyBeas” item is among those possible collectibles.

A full squad of Heroes, ready to take on the world. Pre-order #FC24 Ultimate Edition by August 22 and get an untradable @ChampionsLeague or @UWCL Hero in Ultimate Team on Nov 27: https://t.co/YEiGePhyl4 pic.twitter.com/qWRXrll8z1 — EA SPORTS FC (@EASPORTSFC) July 28, 2023

DaMarcus Beasley is perhaps one well-known footballers in U.S. history. With a career spanning 20 years and 126 Appearances for the national team, Beasley is best remembered for his incredible footwork and speed. He played for a wide variety of teams, including stints in MLS, Premier League, and Bundesliga. He retired in 2019 as the only male player to appear in four FIFA World Cups.

FC 24 Hero Cards Explained

since 2021, FIFA games (now, FC games) had a promotion in Ultimate Team that included player items in the style of Super heroes. This returns in FC 24 with 19 total new Ultimate Team Heroes. EA Sports collaborated with MARVEL, who designed the cards in similar style to their own heroes.

Beasley's hero “Tricky Beas” is a reference to his incredible pace and ball-dribbling moves as he moved past defenders with ease.

Other players on the list include:

“The Accomplished” Alex Scott “La Leggenda” Gianluca Vialli “El Guerrero” – Carlos Tevez “Sureshot”- Wesley Sneijder “Dynamo” – Bixente Lazarazu “King Kanu” – Nwankwo Kanu “The Wolf” – Nadine Kessler “Spellstrike” – Giuly “The Arctic Soldier” – John Arne Riise “The Conductor” – Tomáš Rosický “Fast Future” – Paulo Futre “Flashfreeze” – Dimitar Berbatov “Bombarder” – Sonia Bompastor “Kuningas” – Jari Litmanen “O Maestro” – Rui Costa “Kaptain Kompany” – Vincent Kompany “Agent Macca” – Steve McManaman “The Motor” – Ramires

We're curious to see if EA plans to collaborate with anyone else on the list to create even more hype for the upcoming Football game.

EA Sports FC 24 launches on September 29th, 2023, for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. However, pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition grants players seven days of early access.

