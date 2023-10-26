A new update for EA Sports FC 24 dropped today, fixing several issues across several game modes. Ultimate Team, Clubs, Career Mode, VOLTA, and general gameplay all got changes and/or adjustments. Overall, the sizable update should fix a lot of the issues that hampered the experience of some players. Some of the biggest changes include a new Evolutions Overhead Indicator, tifo reward issues in Ultimate team, and several gameplay issues that affected every match. Without further ado, let's check out the EA FC 24 Update 4 Patch Notes.
FC 24 Title Update 4 Patch Notes
FC 24 Ultimate Team – Made the following change:
- Added an Evolutions Overhead Indicator on/off setting found in Game Settings
Addressed the following issues:
- The penalty kick accuracy indicator was not visible during penalty kick shootouts in Champions matches.
- A Bronze Tifo could have incorrectly displayed for some Rivals Milestone Stages instead of the correct reward, this was a visual issue only.
- Some specific Player Item pairs could not have been placed in the same squad.
- Gerd Müller & Bobby Charlton, Franck Ribéry & Jairzinho, and Abily Camille & Xabi Alonso.
- The Founders Evolution could have incorrectly displayed a Player Item that was not selected for it, this was a visual issue only.
- After bidding on a Player Item found on the Transfer Target compare price screen, exiting the screen did not function as intended.
- After opening a Pack and swapping a duplicate Item for a tradable version on the New Item screen, the Quick Sell value did not always display, this was a visual issue only.
- Longer Pack descriptions did not automatically scroll in the Store.
- Exiting the See All Rewards screening Squad Battles resulted in being taken to the Opponent Select instead of Your Rank screen.
- Addressed an issue that could have impacted Evolution Player Item selection.
- Concept Items did not get automatically replaced in a Squad if a replacement Player Item was obtained through the Transfer Market UI on the Squad screen.
- An error message could have displayed after attempting to select a Concept Item for an Evolution.
- When swapping a Manager Item, the CHM UI displayed a green color instead of red for lower CHM values, this was a visual issue only.
- In Rivals, the pause menu displayed the opponent’s Squad name instead of Club name.
- Season Progression tifo rewards could not always be previewed.
FC 24 Gameplay – Made the following changes:
- Reduced the amount of curve that could occur on first time Precision Passes taken at extreme angles.
- Slightly reduced potential accuracy of acrobatic shots.
- When crossing from a wing position, players will prefer to use the foot closest to the touchline.
- This change does not apply to Trivela Crosses and High Crosses.
Addressed the following issues:
- In some situations, the ball could have incorrectly stuck to a dribbler's leg as they ran.
- In some cases, Lob Precision Passes did not go to the intended receiver.
- When changing the aiming input in the final moments of an outside foot shot animation, the shot could have sometimes gone towards the keeper instead of the intended spot.
- Low powered lobbed drop kicks did not always send the ball to the intended receiver.
- Manual passes affected by Pinged Pass and Long Ball Pass PlayStyles did not always function as intended.
- When attempting to block a pass as a defender, an incorrect block animation could have sometimes occurred.
- During a specific goalkeeper save animation, the keeper’s arm could have gone through the pitch, this was a visual issue only.
- In some rare situations following a save, the goalkeeper could have momentarily faced towards their own goal while getting up.
- In some rare situations, the goalkeeper faced away from the ball when attempting to save a shot.
- Flair Passes could have sometimes occurred when requesting Swerve On Demand Passes with 40% power or more.
- Players could have sometimes passed through a camera operator near the ad boards.
EA FC 24 Update – Career Mode – Addressed the following issues:
- Press conference tutorials could have continued to appear after the first press conference in Manager Career.
- In Manager Career, Scout Reports for lower league clubs could have shown reports for high OVR top league players that weren’t interested in moving to a lower league.
- The GK PlayStyles, Any PlayStyles, and None scouting instructions were not available in Career Mode.
- In Manger Career, if a player was to retire, the expiring contracts warning could incorrectly display even if all other contracts were renewed.
- The Brand Exposure Objective did not function correctly in Manager Career.
- The Read A Book By A Club Legend Activity could have occurred more often than intended in Player Career.
- At the end of a Player Career season, an offered contact could have displayed an incorrect team when signing for a target team.
Clubs – Addressed the following issues:
- When playing as a goalkeeper at the StrongHER stadium, the view was incorrectly limited due to stadium geometry.
- In some specific scenarios, PlayStyles not intended to be equipped on a Virtual Pro could have been equipped.
- Some accessories did not display in the Drop-In lobby.
- Goalkeeper Attributes did not always display correctly when viewed through Leaderboard and My Pro Presets screens, this was a visual issue only.
- Editing the appearance of AI teammates could have resulted in them not looking as intended, and could have prevented the ability to further edit them.
- After completing a Player Career match, players were unintentionally taken to the Perks screen.
- Club names could have been edited when the setting was greyed out.
EA FC 24 Patch Notes – VOLTA – Addressed the following issues:
- Scoring in the last second of a Foot Golf Arcade game resulted in the next round’s timer not functioning as intended.
- Squads could have become corrupted in 3v3 Rush matches in Kick Off.
- The Cross Facial Hair did not display correctly.
General, Audio, and Visual – Made the following changes:
- Updated some out of match scenes, UI elements, crowds, broadcast packages, Pack animations, stadia, and audio.
- Added 17 new starheads and updated 1, they will appear in-game following an upcoming Server Release.
Addressed the following issues:
- [PS5/XBSX|S/PC Only] In rare cases, Personal Settings could not be saved.
- Addressed instances of Controller Settings sometimes resetting.
- Addressed several UI elements and button callouts not displaying and functioning as intended.
- Addressed instances of incorrect and unformatted text displaying.
- Clubs specific stadia could have been selected in unintended modes.
- Addressed some stability issues that could have occurred.
- [Switch Only] Addressed instances of touch screen input not functioning as intended for some UI elements.
- [Switch Only] When playing horizontally on a single Joy-Con, SL and SR did not function correctly on the Video Calibration screen.
- Addressed cases of some buttons not being able to be remapped to others.
And that does it for the FC 24 Title Update 4 Patch Notes. We hope the new changes improves the experience for most players. We like the new Evolutions display, which makes it easier to know a player's skill during the match.
It's especially important for EA to make FC 24 as perfect as possible with these updates, considering it marks a brand new chapter for the future of the company.
FC 24 released back in September for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PC via Steam & Epic Games Store, and Nintendo Switch. ClutchPoints reviewed the game, giving it a 7.5/10.
