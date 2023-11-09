Overall, the newest update plans to improve the gameplay experience while fixing issues within the game

The new EA Sports FC 24 Title arrived earlier this week, making improvements in several game modes while also nerfing a Playstyle. The Whipped Pass Playstyle, which increased the accuracy of crosses, received an accuracy reduction. Additionally, the update made several improvements across various modes like Ultimate Team, Career Mode, Clubs, and VOLTA Football. Overall, the newest update plans to improve the gameplay experience while fixing issues within the game itself.

EA Sports FC 24 Title Update 5 Patch Notes

Title Update #5 is now available for all versions of EA SPORTS FC 24. Full TU notes have been posted to the EASFC Tracker.https://t.co/YMfRExUdbT — EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication (@EASFCDirect) November 9, 2023

FC 24 Title Update 5 is available for all versions of the game on each platform.

Ultimate Team – Addressed the following issues:

Further addressed instances of a stability issue when entering the store through an Evolutions screen.

In some specific scenarios, Player Items going through an Evolution could have unintentionally lost some PlayStyles. Impacted Player Items should now have their correct PlayStyles.

Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred when attempting to start a match with some Evolution Player Items in the squad.

Gameplay – Made the following changes:

Slightly reduced the velocity of Ground Passes taken at extreme angles.

Reduced potential accuracy of crosses taken by players with the Whipped Pass and Whipped Pass+ PlayStyles.

Improved Goalkeeper reactions to shots aimed at their near post.

Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, user-controlled players could have moved towards a ball’s path when not requested to.

Addressed some instances of ball carriers unintentionally winning the ball back following a stumble animation when tackled.

Contextual Swerve Passes could have been performed by players without the Incisive Pass, Incisive Pass+, Trivela, and Trivela+ PlayStyles.

In some cases, a requested cross could have resulted in the ball carrier stepping over the ball instead of crossing with the foot closest to the touchline.

Goalkeepers were not using the intended amount of strength when deflecting the ball in some instances.

A first time pass could have been unintentionally requested when activating Player Lock.

Following a goalkeeper red card, the Team Management screen could have become unresponsive.

In some situations, set piece run-up animations did not always play correctly.

Players rejoining the match from outside of the pitch could have sometimes passed through other players.

Career Mode – Addressed the following issues:

In some cases, players did not regenerate stamina after international matches in Manager Career.

In Player Career, the Player widget was incorrectly present during some tutorial screens.

In Player Career, duplicate or similar Objectives could have unintentionally occurred at the same time.

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred.

Clubs – Addressed the following issue:

Addressed a stability issue that could have occurred when completing a Skill Game.

VOLTA FOOTBALL – Addressed the following issue:

During the Foot Golf Arcade game, the timer did not display correctly.

General, Audio, and Video – Made the following change:

Updated some UI elements, kits, celebrations, audio, broadcast packages, balls, badges, reactions, and ad boards.

Addressed the following issue:

Addressed instances of a stability issue that could have occurred.

[Switch Only] Addressed instances of incorrect button mappings and conflicts.

And that wraps up the new patch notes for FC 24 Title Update 5. We're curious to see how the Whipped Pass Playstyle works now. The update itself did not specify a percentage or value in the reduction, so we'll need to see both side by side. We look forward to check out the brand new Pundit Picks feature in Ultimate Team.

