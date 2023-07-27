Barcelona winger Ferran Torres has issued a statement about his future with the club. The former Manchester City man has said he will not leave the La Liga giants this summer and is focused on next season.

According to the reports from Football Espana, Torres was speaking to Relevo and discussing his Barcelona future. He said. “The names are put in other places by the journalists. I have a contract, and I'm going to stay. I have it clear. I think I'm capable of playing for Barca. What is said about me doesn't matter to me. I have to be calm with myself and work like the best because the reward comes,”

Torres wasn't making any excuses for his disastrous campaign in 2022/23 but believes it can improve and elevate him to further heights.

“It's very clear to me. I am the first to be self-critical. I know that the previous season was not good. It is one of the things I have learned the most in my career. Those ups and downs that I had have helped me to be stronger now.”

“It's very important to start with goals. I'll give it my all and fight.”

In their most recent pre-season game, Barcelona was beaten 5-3 by Arsenal. Their next match is against rivals Real Madrid, and they would need to improve their defensive shape so they don't concede so many as they did against the Gunners.

The Catalans are having problems with the attack and the salary limit. They haven't sold anyone for money except Antoine Griezmann and Francisco Trincao. However, Torres won't be the one who joins that list anytime soon.