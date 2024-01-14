The upcoming movie is based on the book The Prom Queen.

Recently, author R.L. Stine confirmed a new Fear Street is coming.

The film will be produced by Netflix and based on The Prom Queen, a book in the series, Deadline reports.

R.L. Stine confirms new Fear Street film is in the works

The author posted on X, informing followers and confirming it all.

“Movie News: I can finally announce that a new Fear Street movie is about to go into production for Netflix,” he wrote. “It's based on my Fear Street book, The Prom Queen. Good news!”

It will be the fourth time a film has been adapted from the book series into a movie, Variety states. The previous films were Fear Street Part One: 1994, Fear Street Part Two: 1978, and Fear Street Part Three: 1666.

Netflix is not new to the series either. Back in July of 2021, the streamer released on the platform over three consecutive weeks.

According to Stine's website, “A spring night…soft moonlight… five beautiful Prom Queen candidates…dancing couples at the Shadyside High prom — these should be the ingredients for romance. But stir in one brutal murder — then another, and another — and the recipe quickly turns to horror. Lizzie McVay realizes that someone is murdering the five Prom Queen candidates one by one — and that she may be next on the list! Can she stop the murders before the dance is over — for good?

The book was published in 1992.

As for this new Fear Street, it will feature a new cast of characters. It's unknown when the new horror flick from R.L. Stine will be released, but it's bound to keep you up at night once it is.