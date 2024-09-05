ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re set to bring you another betting prediction and pick for the next upcoming Prelim in the Flyweight (125) Division as UFC Vegas 97: Burns vs. Brady continues to roll. Fellow Brazilian countrymen will square-off as Felipe Dos Santos takes on Andre Lima in an exciting scrap. Check out our UFC odds series for our Dos Santos-Lima prediction and pick.

Felipe Dos Santos (8-1) will be making his third UFC appearance after splitting his first two fights at 1-1. He lost a unanimous decision to Manel Kape during his first fight, but bounced back nicely with a split decision win over Victor Altamirano during his latest bout. He’ll look to build on his current momentum as the short betting underdog. Dos Santos stands 5’7″ with a 70-inch reach.

Andre Lima (9-0) has remained undefeated through his first two fights in the UFC. He’s a former Contender Series product and notably won his debut after getting bit by his opponent. Then, be beat Mitch Raposo via split decision and now looks to continue his unbeaten streak as the betting favorite. Lima stands 5’7″ with a 67.5-inch reach.

Here are the UFC Vegas 97 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 97 Odds: Felipe Dos Santos-Andre Lima Odds

Felipe Dos Santos: +145

Andre Lima: -175

Over 2.5 rounds: -245

Under 2.5 rounds: +185

*Watch sports LIVE with fuboTV (Free Trial)*

Why Felipe Dos Santos Will Win

Felipe Dos Santos comes into this fight having built strong momentum over his most recent opponent in Victor Altamirano. It was arguably his toughest test to-date and it was clear he struggled to put away a solid chin like that of his opponent’s. Still, Dos Santos is a very well-rounded martial artist and he tends to flow wherever the fight takes him. He’s not one to mount much of his own offense, but instead uses his opponents’ mistakes against them and doing a great job at reversing positions in his favor. He’s never been finished in his pro career, so expect him to be a very tough out for his opponent as he’s likely to take this into the deeper rounds with his proven cardio. Dos Santos will have to be the one pushing the pace for a change if he wants this win.

Felipe Dos Santos is more likely to land the knockout in this fight and he’ll be looking to do so with his piston of a right hand. He likes to lazily throw his jab and touch his opponents while cocking his right hand as the power shot. When hitting his mark, he’s been known to wobbled opponents and hurt them on the feet, to which he wastes no time in jumping in for the finish and exposing his opponents’ most vulnerable areas.

Why Andre Lima Will Win

Andre Lima is a tough opponent for anyone and he truly proved his toughness by outlasting a tireless wrestler like Mitch Raposo in his previous matchup. He was clearly the better striker and does a great job of stuffing takedowns to remain on the feet. He’s also shown a very tough chin and an ability to get under his opponents’ skin, which previously resulted in him getting bit during his debut. He’s a very exciting striker and has a bit of a reckless streak when trading in the pocket. Still, he usually likes the chances of his chin holding up and is more than willing to engage in a fire fight rather than a technical kickboxing match.

Andre Lima is also very adept on the ground and he comes into this fight as the rightful favorite. While his opponent is more of a counter-puncher, Lima likes to press the action and should be the physically stronger fighter of the two competitors. He’s less willing to accept the takedowns and he does great damage in the clinch situations, so expect him to tie Dos Santos up and try to negate his offense on the feet.

Final Felipe Dos Santos-Andre Lima Prediction & Pick

Both of these Brazilian strikers are very dangerous and their recent history has shown that we should be in for a frantic contest as both men try to finish this fight. Both Dos Santos and Lima are more than capable of the knockout, but both have also shown to be very tough outs and it’s not likely either fighter will waver during this one.

Felipe Dos Santos has a minor advantage here in his ability to close the distance and work his striking in-close through elbows and knees. Still, he may have trouble bringing his opponent to the ground and won’t be able to wait around for Lima to make a mistake.

While I favor the striking technique of Felipe Dos Santos, I expect Andre Lima to make this a dirty fight as Dos Santos struggles to truly show off his striking prowess. Instead, I think we see stuffed takedowns from Lima and a dangerous clinch game that could result in a finishing knee to the body or ultimately tiring his opponent out in the later rounds.

Final Felipe Dos Santos-Andre Lima Prediction & Pick: Andre Lima (-175)