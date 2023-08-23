Michael Mann's upcoming Adam Driver-led Ferrari film will feature a scene with an NFSW car crash.

During the production of Ferrari, Mann and his crew studied footage of Pierre Levegh’s crash at the 1955 Le Mans event. This crash resulted in 80 casualties. Mann had the tall task of recreating this for his film, and the result is an NSFW sequence.

Variety's profile of Mann revealed that Ferrari's version of the sequence incorporates the perspective of a young boy in attendance who witnessed the crash. The end result is “one of the most violent and emotionally crushing” sequences the journalist has seen, and features “severed body parts and decapitated torsos.”

Adam Driver stars as Enzo Ferrari in Mann's film. The film chronicles his downfall from his empire as his company — that he built with his wife — is at risk of going bankrupt. With no other options in sight, he's forced to enter the Mille Miglia race.

Penélope Cruz also stars in the film as Laura Ferrari. Shailene Woodley will play Lina Lardi. Gabriel Leone, Sarah Gordon, and Jack O'Connell also star.

Michael Mann is a legendary filmmaker. Known for his work in the crime genre with films like Thief, Heat, and Manhunter under his belt. He wrote a sequel to Heat, titled Heat 2, which was released last summer. A film adaptation is inevitable, though Mann himself seems unsure whether he'll direct it.

Ferrari will premiere at the Venice Film Festival in under two weeks. Later this year, Neon will release the film in theaters on Christmas Day.

Ferrari will be released on December 25.