During a recent interview with CNBC, WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert was asked about the increase of racial and sexual harassment infiltrating WNBA social media spaces in the wake of Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese hitting the WNBA. Engelbert’s response fell short prompting reactions from across the league. Indiana Fever star Aliyah Boston was one of the most recent players to address the WNBA commissioner’s comments as per Chloe Peterson of the Indy Star.

“That comment was kind of hard,” Aliyah Boston said. “Honestly, I think when we think about this league and when we think about the world in general, like there’s no place for racism, regardless of competition, regardless of money that comes into this. I think it’s really hard. I think what we do, especially as an association, make sure that the players don’t feel like there’s ever an okay feeling for racists to be a part of it. I think this league is so talented with many different people and that we just have to stick together.”

Cathy Engelbert seemingly tip-toed around the discussion of race and sexuality while instead focusing on the seeming rivalry between Clark and Reese. She likened the pair to former NBA stars Magic Johnson and Larry Bird and remarked that the WNBA needs rivalries to continue its upward trajectory.

WNBA commissioner issues statement amid reaction

Following Engelbert’s initial comments during the TV interview, players from across the WNBA chimed in with their thoughts on the matter including WNBPA vice president Breanna Stewart. Terri Jackson, the executive director of the WNBPA put out a lengthy statement on social media.

After the Los Angeles Sparks’ loss to the Seattle Storm on Wednesday, Sparks head coach Curt Miller also weighed in on the issue giving a personal take as someone who has been on the receiving end of social media harassment.

Amid the initial outcry, Engelbert took to social media herself to release a statement clarifying her stance on the matter. She said, “During a recent media interview, I was asked about the dark side of social media and online conversation about WNBA rivalries and race. To be clear, there is absolutely no place for hate or racism of any kind in the WNBA or anywhere else.”

Engelbert has been the WNBA commissioner since 2019. She was the first to be given the title of commissioner with her predecessors simply being referred to as ‘president.’ Prior to that she was a CEO at Deloitte.