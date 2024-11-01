After firing head coach Christie Sides less than a week ago, the Indiana Fever wasted no time hiring her replacement. Stephanie White was named the Fever's new head coach, and Caitlin Clark shared her ringing endorsement in a social media comment announcing the news.

“Fevvvvv shooowwwwwww”

For the uninitiated, “Fev show” is a rallying cry for the Fever.

White spent the last two seasons coaching the Connecticut Sun and won 2023 WNBA Coach of the Year. She previously was the Fever's head coach in 2015 & 2016. She also played for the Fever from 2000 to 2004.

Stephanie White makes for a perfect Fever fit

White has spent most of her life in Indiana, dating back to her high school playing days. She played basketball at Purdue University from 1995 to 1999. She's a former NCAA champion, winner of the Wade Trophy (best upper-class women's basketball player) and WNBA champion as an assistant coach.

In her last two seasons with the Sun, she coached Connecticut to the WNBA semifinals in each season. The Sun and White parted ways Monday.

White has already spoke to Clark and they both are looking forward to working together.

“I spoke with Caitlin last night, and I think just overall excitement,” White said. “I have been watching Caitlin play since she was an eighth grader when I was coaching at the college level and covering her games in college, and it just an exciting time for me, very excited to be working with her and this young team.

“I think the greatest thing is just for me, having been a part of the WNBA for 25 years, having worked on both sides of it, in the media and on the coaching realm, and being a player in this league as well. This is the moment we’ve been waiting for.”

In a press release, White spoke about the opportunities abound in returning to the Indiana Fever, per USA Today.

“I am incredibly proud and honored to return home to Indiana and lead the Fever during such a pivotal moment in this franchise's history, as well as during such an important time throughout women's athletics,” White said. “This franchise has and always will be committed to winning and I look forward to working every day to help deliver another WNBA title to the greatest basketball fans in the world.”

The next step in the Fever's offseason will likely be re-signing unrestricted free agent Kelsey Mitchell.