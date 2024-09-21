Caitlin Clark recently went viral for announcing a Milwaukee Brewers-Philadelphia Phillies baseball game that she was watching on television. The video, which was recorded and shared to TikTok by Clark's Indiana Fever teammate Lexie Hull, has received more attention than Clark likely ever expected.

Video via Jomboy Media:

Clark was asked about the video at practice on Saturday, via Matthew Byrne of ClutchPoints.

“I told Lex (Hull) that sometimes I'll just commentate some games,” Clark said. “And she's like, ‘alright, well do it right now.' I didn't really know she was recording… It's just kind of fun. I’ve kind of been following the Phillies so I kind of know some of their players and stuff. It was pretty funny. I messed up a few times, but that’s a hard gig! Also, I was out of breath and exhausted so shoutout to all the commentators out there. I did it for like two minutes and I needed a break.”

Clark then described how commentating a baseball game is different than other sports since MLB has a lot of “dead time” that needs to be filled.

“In baseball, there's a lot of dead time so you have to find some random things to talk about,” Clark continued. “So I was like talking about his shoes, talking about random stuff. A little different than basketball.”

So will Clark consider joining a team's broadcast boost if given the opportunity to call a game?

“I don't know if commentating is in my future but who knows? Maybe one time for fun somebody will let me do it.”

Well, the Phillies did not waste too much time before responding.

Phillies invite Caitlin Clark to call a game

Phillies play-by-play broadcaster Tom McCarthy responded to Clark's video via the Phillies' account on TikTok. The broadcaster invited Clark and her boyfriend, Connor, to the team's broadcast booth for a game.

“Hey Caitlin, what's going on… Great job the other day with that description,” McCarthy said. “Got to the hole, threw it comfortably over to first. You have a future (in broadcasting). And by the way, any down time you have, you're up in the booth whenever you want. Bring Connor, too.”

Why Clark is following Phillies

Clark also explained why she has been following the Phillies, via Byrne.

“My boyfriend grew up a really big Phillies fan,” Clark said. “So I kind of had to like the Phillies. But I do like them. I like Bryce Harper.”

However, Clark admitted that she is not a passionate fan of the ball club. In fact, she also likes the Chicago Cubs and New York Yankees.

“I still like the Cubs, I like the Yankees. I’m not like a diehard any baseball team. My dad was a big Royals fan growing up because Kansas City was the closest professional sports team to where I grew up. I liked the Chiefs before the Chiefs were really good, too. So I'm not a bandwagoner either. But yeah, I like the Phillies. I guess I'll cheer for them this postseason.”