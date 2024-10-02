Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark had an electrifying rookie year in 2024. Clark broke numerous records and helped the Fever to a sixth-place playoff berth. However, Clark's success has not come without challenges. Like many players in the WNBA, Clark endured physicality during the season, some of which was perceived to be excessive. WNBA legend and former Seattle Storm star Sue Bird gave her thoughts on the numerous shots Clark took during the year.

Bird shared an eye-opening claim on the matter on an episode of the “A Touch More” podcast alongside Megan Rapinoe:

“So the season starts, I watch the games. Not at any point did I think anybody was playing dirty against Caitlin. Not at any point did I think Caitlin was targeted. I'm going to stop on that word because these petty, jealousy, narratives that got formed, then when the season started and people saw people blocking Caitlin’s shot or picking her up full court, it then became oh they’re targeting her. Oh they’re trying to hurt her. I cannot stress enough how insulting that is. That is potentially the biggest insult you can throw at an athlete. Especially an entire league of athletes,” Bird said.

As someone who played in the WNBA for 20 seasons, Sue Bird would know the difference between intentional targeting and mere physical play. The ex-Storm star believes that Caitlin Clark was not a target and explains pushing such a narrative is an insult to the Fever guard. While some plays, such as being intensely defended full court or catching an elbow in the heat of a rebounding battle may not be intentionally targeting Clark, other plays were uncalled for.

During the Fever's 71-70 June 1. win over the Chicago Sky, Chennedy Carter shoulder-checked Clark while the ball was out of play. The move was not a basketball play, and former head coach Teresa Weatherspoon revealed the conversation she had with Carter acknowledging the inappropriateness of the foul.

Understandably, players feel frustration and high emotions during games. But as Carter and Weatherspoon admitted, there are better ways to channel these intense moments. Players around the league, including Caitlin Clark, learned more about how to conduct themselves during competition, and all parties will come out stronger and ready to continue playing basketball at an elite level.