Caitlin Clark continues to make headlines in her rookie WNBA season, this time setting another milestone in the Indiana Fever's recent win over the Seattle Storm. The Aug 18 game was notable not only for the Fever’s commanding 92-75 win but also for its record-breaking viewership. The matchup drew an average of 2.2 million viewers on ABC, making it the most-watched WNBA game ever on the network, according to ESPN, and one of the highest-viewed games in league history.

Clark, who has been a focal point of the WNBA's resurgence in popularity, played a crucial role in the Fever’s success. She posted 23 points and nine assists in the game, with Clark's assists helping her surpass the WNBA rookie record for most assists in a single season — a record that had stood since 1998 and was previously held by Ticha Penicheiro. This assist record is one of several milestones Clark has achieved this season.

In addition to breaking the rookie assist record, Clark also set a new franchise record for the most three-pointers made by a rookie, surpassing Tamika Catchings' previous mark. Clark's performance against the Storm highlighted her all-around game, as she combined her scoring ability with effective playmaking to lift the Fever to another crucial win.

Caitlin Clark's game against Storm is second consecutive win for Fever post-Olympic break

The Fever's victory over the Storm marked their second consecutive win since the WNBA resumed play after the Summer Olympics in Paris. The post-Olympic break has seemingly reinvigorated Clark and her teammates, who have been playing some of their best basketball of the season. These wins have improved the Fever’s record to 13-15, a significant turnaround from their 1-8 start to the year, and have put them within striking distance of a playoff spot.

Clark's presence on the court has not only contributed to the Fever's recent success but has also driven record viewership numbers for the league. Her much-anticipated return after being left off the U.S. Olympic team has drawn widespread attention, with her games consistently topping viewership charts. The Fever-Storm game alone saw a peak of 2.9 million viewers.

Her impact was also evident in the Fever's game against the Phoenix Mercury, just two days before the record-setting matchup against the Storm. Indiana’s game against Phoenix drew an average of 1.22 million viewers on ION, making it the network’s second most-watched WNBA telecast ever. In that matchup, Clark delivered a dominant 29-point, 10-assist double-double, leading the Fever to a 98-89 win.