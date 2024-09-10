Indiana Fever sensation Caitlin Clark is making history and shattering records on the basketball court. Off the court, her impact continues to have an ever expanding reach.

As fall approaches, Clark's image and likeness is now etched into an Indiana corn maze.

The corn maze seems to show Clark's face, wearing her Fever jersey and holding a basketball. The words “We (heart) Caitlin Clark” adorn the bottom left of the maze, with heart being expressed through an actual heart image instead of the word. The maze is located on an Indiana farm.

The display is sure to attract Fever fans this fall as the leaves change and the spooky season arrives. Corn mazes are big hits throughout the country in areas of cool weather and rolling farmland. They are usually big tourist attractions around Halloween.

Caitlin Clark continues to fight for the Fever

Clark is having an incredible rookie season for the Fever in the WNBA. She's making her case to be the league's rookie of the year, with a 19 points per game scoring average. Clark is also grabbing nearly 6 rebounds a contest, and dishing 8.5 assists per game.

The rookie is bringing some playoff fever to the Fever franchise, no pun intended. After opening the season with a 1-8 record, the team is now 19-17 on the year. The team has won six of their last seven contests. Clark is finding her way in the league, despite turning the ball over at a higher pace than intended.

Clark has set numerous rookie records in her first league season. This includes the rookie assist record, and the rookie rebounding record for a guard. She's also on pace to become the first WNBA player to average 18 points, 8 assists and 5 rebounds a game, per Athlon Sports. Her games are getting incredible TV ratings, despite competing with the NFL and college football for viewership.

The Rookie of the Year award in the WNBA is considered by many to be a two-woman race, between Clark and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky. Reese is hurt and out for the remainder of the season, but the Sky star posted a double-double average in her rookie campaign. Clark could get the award, but it wouldn't be a shock if she lost it to Reese. Time will tell what happens in that exciting Rookie of the Year race.

The Fever are in action on Wednesday against Las Vegas. When Clark isn't in action, maybe she will be able to head over to the beautiful corn maze in Indiana.