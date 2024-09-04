The Indiana Fever have been red-hot recently, and they were visited by a special guest at Tuesday's practice. Former United States Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice paid a visit to the Fever practice facility to speak to Caitlin Clark and company ahead of Wednesday's game against the Sparks, and left with a little souvenir.

The visit drew a plethora of reactions from fans around the WNBA.

“Very smart and accomplished woman,” one fan commented. Another tried to float a different Clark-Rice crossover: “Condoleezza Rice better invite Caitlin Clark to Augusta National for a round of golf in the offseason!”

The Fever have been rolling as of late, winning six of their seven games since returning from the Olympic break in August. That streak has propelled them all the way up to the No. 6 seed in the WNBA at the moment and has them a few wins away from clinching a postseason berth.

Can the Fever make some noise in the postseason?

The Fever are playing some of the best basketball in the WNBA of late, but can they translate it into postseason success? The answer is a little bit complicated.

The Fever are currently 25 games behind the Seattle Storm for the No. 5 seed, which means they're likely stuck in either the six or the seven spot. However, with the two time defending champion Las Vegas Aces likely locked into the 4-5 series, six or seven isn't a bad place for the Fever to be.

If they remain there, they're likely to play either the Connecticut Sun or the Minnesota Lynx in the first round of the playoffs. The Lynx have been a better matchup for the Fever this season, as the two have split their two meetings while the Sun have knocked off Indiana three out of four times.

Importantly, the Sun and the Fever play completely different styles of basketball. Connecticut is a physical team that has one of the best defenses in the league, allowing a WNBA-best 74.4 points per game. On the other hand, the Lynx's high-powered offense has carried them to the best record in the Western Conference.

The Fever would match up much better against the Lynx, as their free-flowing offense would be able to thrive and Clark would be much more comfortable in an up-tempo game. The Lynx don't have as many bigger, physical defenders to bother Clark and Kelsey Mitchell on the perimeter, and their firepower could keep them in games. If they can stay in it down the stretch, the Fever have the star power to pull out any close game