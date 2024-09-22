Indiana Fever superstar guard Caitlin Clark might have found her next career once her playing days are over.

Clark was recorded announcing a baseball game by her teammate, Lexie Hull on TikTok. Once she found out about the video, Clark tagged the Philadelphia Phillies and jokingly asked them to hire her. However, that caught the attention of Phillies broadcaster Tom McCarthy.

Clark talked about the moment and joked about it to Matthew Byrne of ClutchPoints. After talking about the viral moment, McCarthy posted his own TikTok in response to Clark's play-by-play prowess. McCarthy praised her ability behind the microphone and offered a unique opportunity.

“Hey Caitlin, what’s going on, Tom McCarthy, TV voice of the Philadelphia Phillies,” McCarthy said on TikTok (H/T playoff correlation on X). “Great job the other day with that description, got to the hole, threw it comfortably over to first. You have a future. And by the way, any downtime you have, you’re up in the booth.”

Could Fever guard Caitlin Clark ever be in an MLB booth?

It will be interesting to see if Clark ever ends up in the Phillies booth, as she grew up as a Chicago Cubs fan. Regardless, McCarthy is a very good judge of broadcasting talent. He has been in the business since 1994 and has been the voice of the Phillies on two separate occasions. The first was from 2001-05 as the radio play-by-play voice of the Phillies. The second and current time, he returned to Philadelphia in 2008 as the television play-by-play voice.

However, the problem getting Clark into a studio could be because of the conflicting schedules. Both the WNBA and MLB seasons roughly start and end around the same time. The MLB season begins in late March/early April, while the WNBA season begins in late April/early May. With the continued expansion of the WNBA, the season could start earlier.

Finding the timing would be the only tricky thing about having Clark in the booth. If the timing is right, it would be fun to see the Fever guard trade the basketball for the headset.

As of this moment, she doesn't have much downtime. Clark is currently preparing to face the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the WNBA Playoffs. Simultaneously, the Phillies are in the playoff hunt themselves. They sit in first place in the National League East but have the New York Mets and Atlanta Braves following suit.

Both teams will look to capture the ultimate prize in their respective sports.