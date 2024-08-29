The Indiana Fever defeated the Connecticut Sun 84-80 on Wednesday. Caitlin Clark set a new WNBA record for most three-pointers made in a single-season by a rookie during Indiana's upset victory. Kelsey Mitchell expressed confidence after the game following her big performance. However, Lexie Hull, who played well in the win, made an accidental comment during the postgame press conference that led to Clark being unable to keep it together, per Bri Lewerke and Scott Agness, video via ClutchPoints.

Right when Hull made the comment, which was said in an innocent manner, she seemed to know it might draw a reaction from her teammate. Sure enough, Clark started laughing and later said, “Oh, Lex.”

The postgame press conference may not have gone according to plan, but Caitlin Clark and the Fever are playing an impressive brand of basketball at the moment.

Caitlin Clark, Fever upset Sun

Clark had 19 points in the game. She added five rebounds and five assists. Mitchell led Indiana with 23 points in the game. Meanwhile, Hull recorded 17 points to go along with eight rebounds.

This is a Fever team with postseason aspirations. They are in third place in the Eastern Conference following Tuesday's win. Indiana and the Chicago Sky had similar records heading into the Olympic break, but the Fever are now 15-16 while Chicago is just 11-19. The Fever are pulling away as the No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference standings. They likely will not catch the 22-8 Connecticut Sun in the conference, but Indiana is clearly trending in a promising direction.

Clark, meanwhile, is continuing to establish herself as the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. The Caitlin Clark-Angel Reese debate has received headlines all season long. Reese is also playing well, but Clark is playing at a near MVP level for Indiana.

Unless Reese enjoys a tremendous ending to the season and Clark begins to struggle, the Fever rookie will probably win the award.