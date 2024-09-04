Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark has gotten a lot of attention during her rookie season in the WNBA. Of course, not all of that attention has positive, and Hall of Famer Charles Barkley is going after those who have nitpicked Clark because of what he deemed jealousy.

Barkley, who has never been one to bite his tongue, seemed to reference and criticize three-time WNBA MVP Sheryl Swoopes' comments about Clark.

“These ladies — and I'm a WNBA fan — they cannot have f**ked this Caitlin Clark thing up any worse if they tried,” Barkley said on Bill Simmons' podcast. “People believe what we say on television. Just because people don't like you or your personality, they can't get on TV and slander you. It's total bulls**t. This girl is incredible. The number of attention, eyeballs she's brought to college and the pros, and for these women to have this petty jealousness — you're saying to yourself, ‘Damn, what is going on here?'”

Caitlin Clark subject of criticism amid likely WNBA Rookie of the Year season

Before and during a probable Rookie of the Year campaign, Caitlin Clark seemed to draw a divisive reaction from certain current and former players. While some acknowledged and praised Clark's stardom, which has undoubtedly helped WNBA television ratings and attendance, others have denied her impact on women's basketball or have criticized her for not denouncing some of her most toxic fans enough.

This is despite the fact that Clark said in June that “treating every single woman in this league with the same amount of respect, I think, it's just a basic human thing that everybody should do.”

Nonetheless, the war between Clark fans and ‘haters' has roared on and has become an even greater talking point as Clark and the Chicago Sky's Angel Reese have become the top two candidates for Rookie of the Year. In particular, WNBA great Sheryl Swoopes and former player and coach Nancy Lieberman have begun feuding over Clark.

Swoopes, who had incorrectly stated earlier this year that Clark broke the NCAA Division I women's basketball scoring record as a result of an additional year of eligibility, more recently said Reese deserved ROTY over Clark, and Swoopes did not mention Clark while discussing the Indiana Fever's strong play, which has seen the team rise in the standings and nearly solidify a spot in the playoffs.

Lieberman said she took issue with some of Swoopes' comments and called the former MVP, which led the two beefing online and may have even led to Liberman replacing Swoopes on the broadcast of a Fever vs. Dallas Wings game.

Regardless, Clark has remained the odds-on favorite to win the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year. The Fever point guard is averaging 18.7 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 8.4 assists per game this season.