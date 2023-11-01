The Indiana Fever's Erica Wheeler tops WNBA salaries, embracing time off and community engagement with a groundbreaking $40,000 bonus.

Erica Wheeler, point guard for the Indiana Fever, has paved her way to becoming the highest-paid player in the WNBA for the 2023 season. In doing so, Wheeler also secured significant time off.

At 32, Wheeler has decided to take a break from her overseas basketball commitments this winter. The Fever supported her decision with a $40,000 time-off bonus, which requires that Wheeler stays in the country for more than 90 days.

“The body does feel way better versus the season when things kind of flare up,” Wheeler said, as reported by Chloe Peterson of the Indianapolis Star. “Playing 40 games is different. I will say my body does feel good, but the brain is constantly going. I'm gonna definitely take some downtime at some point, but as of right now, I look forward to just being able to tap into the community as much as I can.”

With a salary that hits a cap of $242,154, Erica Wheeler surpasses Arike Ogunbowale, previously the second-highest paid player in the league, earning $234,936.

Despite Wheeler’s commitment to stay in the U.S., she has not been short of overseas playing opportunities. The point guard said that she turned down over 10 offers from various international teams to remain close to her fiancée, Danielle Edwards, an assistant coach for the SMU women’s basketball team.

Wheeler plans to spend part of her offseason in Dallas while Edwards is in season, but she remains open to playing basketball within the U.S., potentially with Athletes Unlimited.

“As of right now, I don't plan on it,” Wheeler said. “I’m just trying to tap into the community, support my fiancée, and also just spending time with my family, getting that time I haven't had the chance to get in the past nine years.”

Beyond the court, Wheeler is participating in various charitable initiatives across Indianapolis and the nation. She has hosted numerous free camps, including events in her hometown of Miami and in Indianapolis.

Wheeler emphasized that the primary focus of her camps extends beyond basketball skills.

“I think it’s just knowing that I can go back to my community and be there and be present,” she said. “Not just shooting for one hour and saying ‘Hey, how are you guys doing?’ sign a couple autographs, answer a couple of questions, and just leave. I’m there from setup to breakdown. From 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. I'm here to hold camp, encouraging these girls.”

Each child attending Erica Wheeler’s camp leaves with a free pair of shoes, a gesture made possible through Wheeler’s contract with Adidas.

“You have some kids that haven't had a new pair of shoes since my last camp,” Wheeler said. “So for them to pull up for camp this year in order to get a new pair of shoes on me, that warms my heart. That also lets me know I'm helping in that household in a way that you know, I've never thought I'd be able to.”

Wheeler will rejoin the Fever in 2024, entering the second year of her two-year, $444,308 contract, marking another chapter in her career.