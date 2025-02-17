The Indiana Fever have been one of the most active WNBA teams during the free agency period. Tasked with putting a contending roster around their star duo of Caitlin Clark and Aliyah Boston, the Fever have had a very strong offseason that included re-signing another key All-Star in Kelsey Mitchell. The Fever’s latest free agent move was signing veteran forward Brianna Turner, as per Chloe Peterson of The Indy Star.

Brianna Turner joins the Fever roster after spending last season with the Chicago Sky. Her addition brings the team’s roster to 12 players. WNBA teams are permitted to bring 18 players to training camp, and then will need to cut down to either 11 or 12 players for the start of the regular season.

The Fever struck early in free agency, signing signing veteran forward and former WNBA champion Natasha Howard. They also added DeWanna Bonner and Sydney Colson in free agency, and brought in Sophie Cunningham via trade.

Last season, the Fever snapped their playoff drought as the No. 7 seed in the final WNBA standings. They were swept 2-0 by the Connecticut Sun in the first round of the playoffs.

This upcoming season, with Clark and Boston another year experienced, and a new head coach in Stephanie White, the Fever are primed to continue their ascension among the league’s hierarchy.

Brianna Turner signs with Fever

On the outside, the addition of Turner may not appear to be much to the untrained eye. After all, Turner’s per game stats don’t exactly stand out on the stat sheet. But Turner’s value is measured by her ability and willingness to do the dirty work as well as be a strong locker room presence.

Turner suited up in 27 games for the Sky last season, including two starts, at a little over nine minutes per game. It was actually the lowest amount of minutes Turner has played in her career. She still managed to average more rebounds (2.0) than points (1.2) and shot 61.5 percent from the field.

Turner was originally selected by the Atlanta Dream with the No. 11 overall pick in the 2019 WNBA Draft. She was traded to the Phoenix Mercury in a draft-day trade.

She played five of her six WNBA seasons to this point with the Fever. Turner was traded to the Sky last offseason in the deal that brought Kahleah Copper to the Mercury.

Across those six seasons, Turner holds career averages of 4.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 58.3 percent shooting from the field and 63.9 percent from the free-throw line.