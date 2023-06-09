The Indiana Fever have been one of the WNBA's bottom-dwellers for the past couple of seasons but this season brings about new promise. The Fever ended up with the No. 1 pick in the draft and to nobody's surprise they selected South Carolina's Aliyah Boston. Through the Fever's first six games of the year, they've started 1-5 but Boston has been spectacular and looks every bit the franchise player the Fever hoped they were getting. On Thursday, the Fever made a roster move involving another center they had. The Fever made the decision to cut Bernadett Hatar's contract after only ever suiting up for them in one season.

Bernadett Hatar signed a contract with the back during training camp but was cut after not appearing in any games this season. The Fever had temporarily suspended her contract due to commitments she had overseas. Her contract was suspended for all of the 2022 season due to an injury she sustained during the WNBA offseason.

Hatar only suited up for the Fever during the 2021 season during which she showed some promise. She averaged 4.9 points per game and 2.6 rebounds with splits of 48.3 percent shooting from the field and 85.7 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

A native of Hungary, Hatar was the tallest player in the WNBA at 6-feet-10 inches during her lone season in the league. She is a member of the Hungarian national team. It's possible that another team might sign her sometime in the future but for now, Hatar's WNBA career is on hold.