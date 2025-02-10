The Indiana Fever signed Katie Lou Samuelson to a two-year, $355,00 deal last year, but the sharpshooting forward will wear a different jersey next season. She and the Fever have agreed to a buyout, via the team's social media.

“We have mutually parted ways with forward Katie Lou Samuelson,” it announced. “Wishing you all the best, Lou ❤️.”

Samuelson had a down year in Indiana, averaging just 4.3 points on 34.9% shooting with 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 assists across 18.2 minutes per game. The UConn alum started 15 games but was then benched for Kristy Wallace and Lexie Hull. Her usage was the lowest since her rookie season.

Samuelson has several other suitors, via ESPN's Alexa Philippou.

“Sources tell ESPN conversations between Samuelson & Indiana regarding buyout terms have been happening over the past week. In that span she's also been in discussion with four teams as potential next destinations,” Phillipou reported. “Samuelson will hit the [waiver] wire for 5 days, then becomes a free agent.”

The 2019 No. 4 overall draft pick scored a career-high 9.7 points per game on 37.3% shooting for the Los Angeles Sparks in 2022 before taking '23 off due to her pregnancy. Samuelson admitted that balancing her career with being a new mother was an adjustment, via CT Insider's Maggie Vanoni.

“Since having her, my whole perspective on training, basketball, and everything has kind of changed just for the better,” the 6-foot-3, 163-pounder said. “I've been able to play because I want to play, and I want to do something for her. All the things that used to bug me before, they just seem so small now. I feel like I know what hard is now compared to what I thought was hard before.”

That perspective will likely help Samuelson succeed wherever she goes next.

Meanwhile, this move is the latest amid a busy offseason for the Fever, as they signed former WNBA champions Natasha Howard, DeWanna Booner, and Sydney Colson. They also traded for sharpshooting wing and possible Samuelson replacement Sophie Cunningham.