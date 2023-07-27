Indiana Fever visits the Los Angeles Sparks for a WNBA clash at the Crypto.com Arena! Check out our WNBA odds series with this Fever-Sparks prediction, pick, odds, and how to watch.

Indiana (6-17) hopes to break from their losing struggles this season. The Fever had just one win in the last 10 games, and are currently in a two-game losing streak. Their last match ended with a loss from the hosts.

Los Angeles (8-15) is hovering at the bottom of the playoff spot. The Sparks recently ended its eight-game winless run by clawing through a one-point win against the same visitors today.

Here are the WNBA Odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

WNBA Odds: Fever-Sparks Odds

Indiana Fever: +3.5 (-118)

Los Angeles Sparks: -3.5 (-104)

Over: 162.5 (-110)

Under: 162.5 (-110)

How to Watch Fever vs. Sparks

TV: NBA TV, SN, Spectrum SportsNet

Stream: fuboTV, WNBA League Pass, Facebook.Com/IndianaFever

Time: 3:30 PM ET / 12:30 PM PT

*Watch WNBA LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Fever Could Cover The Spread

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Indiana Fever's road trip continues as they face the Los Angeles Sparks in Los Angeles, CA on Thursday night. Currently occupying the last place in the Eastern Conference and 11 games below .500, the Fever are struggling. They have struggled in their last ten games, only managing one win, and they have a 5-9 record on the road.

The Indiana Fever head into their upcoming game with a disappointing 6-17 overall record, feeling regretful for not securing a victory in their last match. Their chances were hampered by a nine-point deficit in the second quarter. Leading the charge for the Fever was Kelsey Mitchell, who had an impressive performance with 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists. Notably, three players scored at least 15 points in the game.

On average, their offensive performance has been decent throughout the season, averaging 82.0 points per game with a shooting percentage of 44.3%. However, their defense has been lacking, allowing opponents to score an average of 85.9 points per game. Their offense ranks sixth in the league, but their defense is ranked 11th. To win the upcoming game, they'll need more players to step up and contribute with at least 10 points.

Kelsey Mitchell has been a standout player for the Fever, maintaining an average of 16.7 points per game. Her shooting percentages have been solid, with 42.2 percent from the field and 36.6 percent from beyond the three-point line. NaLyssa Smith follows closely with an average of 15.6 points and leads the team with 9.7 rebounds. Additionally, rookie Aliyah Boston has been putting stats across the boards, contributing 14.5 points, 7.9 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 1.0 steals, and 1.2 blocks per game. Erica Wheeler is the fourth leading scorer, averaging 9.5 points and excelling in playmaking with an average of five assists.

In their effort to bounce back from their recent loss to the Sparks, the Fever will rely on the trio of NaLyssa Smith, Kelsey Mitchell, and Erica Wheeler. Kelsey Mitchell, who led the team in scoring in the last match, will likely look to increase her scoring output to make a significant impact in the upcoming game. Kristy Wallace, Lexie Hull, Victoria Vivians, and Emma Cannon should also look to increase their production.

Why The Sparks Could Cover The Spread

The Los Angeles Sparks had a solid start to the season, going 7-7 initially, but unfortunately, they have experienced a decline with 8 consecutive losses. Their home record is 5-6 this season. With an overall record of 8-15, the Sparks managed to secure a win on Tuesday by making crucial shots in the late stages of the game.

A significant second-quarter performance, outscoring the Fever 27-16, played a pivotal role in their victory. Nneka Ogwumike had an outstanding game, finishing with 30 points and eight rebounds, while Jordin Canada contributed 20 points, 10 rebounds, and four assists. Azura Stevens produced 15 points and six rebounds in the match.

Playing at home on Thursday night, the Los Angeles Sparks will aim to improve their standing, currently sitting seven games below .500 after ending an eight-game losing streak with a one-point win against the Indiana Fever. During the recent losing streak, the Sparks allowed an average of 89.25 points per game and scored only 76 points per game.

On average, the Sparks score 78.4 points per game and concede 82.3 on defense. Their offense is ranked ninth, while their defense is ranked fourth. Nneka Ogwumike has been a crucial factor this season, averaging 20.1 points and shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 34.1 percent from beyond the three-point line. Her performance will be vital once again in this upcoming game. Lexie Brown contributes an average of 12.4 points, and Dearica Hamby scores 9.3 points per game. Jordin Canada is the second leading scorer, averaging 13.1 points, and she leads the Sparks in assists with an average of 6 per game.

In the upcoming game, Jordin Canada and Azura Stevens will be the driving force for the Sparks. The availability of Chiney Ogwumike remains uncertain due to injury, and it is unclear if she will be able to play or miss another game. Lexie Brown, Nia Clouden, and Katie Lou Samuelson will also be out in this game.

Final Fever-Sparks Prediction & Pick

The Sparks will once again get the home-court advantage, but the Fever will try to cover once again. A low-scoring match will be expected in this match.

Final Fever-Sparks Prediction & Pick: Indiana Fever +3. 5 (-118), Under 162.5 (-110)