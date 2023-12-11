It's time again for the FF14 Christmas Event: Starlight Celebration 2023. Here are the details for the event, its dates, and rewards.

Final Fantasy 14 (FF14) recently announced the details of the upcoming Christmas event: Starlight Celebration 2023. The announcement for the event includes the event dates, rewards, and more.

FFXIV announced the details for its upcoming Starlight Celebration event: Ties to Remember. The event starts on Friday, December 15, 2023, at 12:00 AM PST, and ends on Sunday, December 301, 2023, at 6:59 AM PST. As with most seasonal events, players can take their time to finish the event, as the event lasts for around two weeks. The events are also normally only a quest or two long, which would take around an hour to finish. As such, players can cram and finish the event near the end of its run.

To start the event, the player must be at least Level 15 in any class/job. They must also have finished one of the Envoy Main Scenario Quests (The Gridanian Envoy, The Ul'dahn Envoy, or The Lominsan Envoy) Once they meet the requirements, the player must make their way to New Gridania. They can do this via airship, Aetheryte, or by starting out as a Conjurer, Lancer, or Archer. Once in New Gridania, players must then make their way to Old Gridania and talk to the Bearded Lady. She is located at (X: 10.2, Y: 9.4). The Bearded Lady will give the player the quest “Blue Starlight”.

The event adds the following items to the game. These can be acquired either as quest rewards or from the vendor. Players will have access to the vendor once they finish the event. This vendor will also sell the player various Seasonal Miscellany, which the player can stock up on.

Here are the event items that will be added to the game during the event's duration:

We don't know yet which of the items above will be a quest reward, and which ones are purchasable from the event vendor. Once the event goes live, and more information becomes available, we will be sure to let you know.

That's all our information about the upcoming FF14 Starlight Celebration 2023 Christmas event, its dates, and rewards.