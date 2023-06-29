The Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) 10th Anniversary Special site is now available, detailing various events, contests, and more as the anniversary approaches.
We are proud to present the launch of our #FFXIV 10th Anniversary special site! 🎊 https://t.co/gFtDYbJJ7b
The site will be regularly updated with details on upcoming events, so be sure to stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/RVKXrCNfWi
— FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 27, 2023
Square Enix announced the launching of the special site for the FFXIV 10th anniversary. The special site contains the dates for various events, contests, and more. They also mentioned that the site would receive regular updates, as details for coming events arrive over time. However, even at launch, there are already quite a few events leading up to the upcoming anniversary. Let's go through each of them in order:
- North American Fan Festival
- July 28-29, 2023
- More details are available on the official Fan Festival website.
- North America Crystalline Conflict Regional Championship 2023
- July 29, 2023
- More details are available on the Crystalline Conflict website
- Eorzean Symphony in North America
- July 30, 2023, at the Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
- More details are available on the Eorzean Symphony website
- Fireworks and Music at Osaka
- August 26, 2023
- More details are available on the website (the website is in Japanese)
- Europe Fan Festival
- October 21-22, 2023
- More details are available on the official Fan Festival website.
- Eorzean Symphony in Europe
- October 23, 2023, at the Eventim Apollo, London
- More details are available on the Eorzean Symphony website
- Fireworks and Music at Kanto
- November 2023
- More details are available on the website (the website is in Japanese)
- Japan Fan Festival in Tokyo
- January 7 and 8, 2024
- More details are available on the official Fan Festival website.
- Europe and Oceania Crystalline Conflict Regional Championship 2023
- Coming Soon
- More details are available on the Crystalline Conflict website
- Japan Crystalline Conflict Regional Championship 2023
- Coming Soon
- More details are available on the Crystalline Conflict website
There are also various in-game events coming soon:
- Moogle Treasure Trove
- August 27, 2023
- A “special” Moogle Treasure Trove event.
- More details to follow
- 10th Anniversary Rising Seasonal Event
- August 27, 2023
- More details to follow
- Special 10th Anniversary Group Pose
- Patch 6.45
- Limited time frames and stickers will be available
- Hairstyle Design Contest 2023
- Coming Soon
- Players can design their dream hairstyle in FFXIV
- Winners will have their hairstyle implemented in-game
As mentioned above, more dates will be added to the list leading up to the anniversary. Stay tuned for updates.
That's all the information we have about the events, contests, and important dates mentioned in the FFXIV 10th Anniversary Site.