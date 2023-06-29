The Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV) 10th Anniversary Special site is now available, detailing various events, contests, and more as the anniversary approaches.

We are proud to present the launch of our #FFXIV 10th Anniversary special site! 🎊 https://t.co/gFtDYbJJ7b The site will be regularly updated with details on upcoming events, so be sure to stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/RVKXrCNfWi — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) June 27, 2023

Square Enix announced the launching of the special site for the FFXIV 10th anniversary. The special site contains the dates for various events, contests, and more. They also mentioned that the site would receive regular updates, as details for coming events arrive over time. However, even at launch, there are already quite a few events leading up to the upcoming anniversary. Let's go through each of them in order:

There are also various in-game events coming soon:

Moogle Treasure Trove August 27, 2023 A “special” Moogle Treasure Trove event. More details to follow

10th Anniversary Rising Seasonal Event August 27, 2023 More details to follow

Special 10th Anniversary Group Pose Patch 6.45 Limited time frames and stickers will be available

Hairstyle Design Contest 2023 Coming Soon Players can design their dream hairstyle in FFXIV Winners will have their hairstyle implemented in-game



As mentioned above, more dates will be added to the list leading up to the anniversary. Stay tuned for updates.

That's all the information we have about the events, contests, and important dates mentioned in the FFXIV 10th Anniversary Site. Check out our gaming news articles for the latest in gaming news.