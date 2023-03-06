Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) announce the date and time for its maintenance period, which brings in patch 6.35

FFXIV will be undergoing their All Worlds Maintenance to implement Patch 6.35. This maintenance will start on March 6, 2023, at 10:00 PM PST, and will end on March 7, 2023, at 2:00 AM PST. That is a total of four hours of maintenance, during which players cannot log in to the game. They also mentioned on the website that the “Completion time is subject to change”. However, it will not end before the scheduled ending time. This means that at the earliest, players will be able to log in as soon as the maintenance period ends.

Players should also remember that thirty minutes before the maintenance period, players can no longer use the Home World Transfer Service, as well as the Data Center Travel System. Players have to wait until the maintenance period ends to use these features again.

Alongside the All Worlds Maintenance is The Lodestone Maintenance, as well as the Companion App Maintenance. The Lodestone will enter maintenance at the same time as the All Worlds Maintenance but will end on March 7, 2023, at 12:00 AM PST instead. The same goes for the Companion App Maintenance but will end on March 7, 2023, at 1:00 AM PST instead.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Have you heard? #FFXIV Patch 6.35 is almost upon us! The Loporrits tribal quests for Disciples of the Hand will be available following the March 7 update! 🐇🌕 pic.twitter.com/WrM6X3pcya — FINAL FANTASY XIV (@FF_XIV_EN) March 4, 2023

FFXIV Patch 6.35 will bring in the Loporrits tribal quests for Disciples of the Hand. The Loporrits are an important beat tribe that helped during the Main Scenario Quest, so make sure to help out. This tribal questline will bring in various new glamour items, as well as some emotes. Patch 6.35 will also contain the new Deep Dungeon: Eureka Orthos. This is the second Deep Dungeon the players will have access to. The next part of the Manderville questline, as well as the next part of the Relic quests for Endwalker, will also arrive in patch 6.35.

To see a full list of changes that Patch 6.3 brought to the game, then you can check out our article detailing the patch notes. Once the patch notes for Patch 6.35 arrives, we will be sure to write about it as well.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.