As a subscription-based game, it's normal for players to take a break from the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy 14 (FFXIV). If you have a friend taking a break from the game, this may be the best time to drag them back in. Here are the FFXIV Callback Campaign 2023 details, including its event dates, rewards, and more.

First off, let's talk about the campaign dates. The FFXIV Callback Campaign 2023 event will run from November 8, 2023, at 12:00 AM PST until December 14, 2023, at 12:00 AM PST. To participate in the event, players can select an offline friend from their in-game friends list or free company member list. After selecting them, the player can then select Invite Friend to Return in the subcommand menu. The friend that the player sends an invite to will then receive an email indicating the player's wish for their friend to play FFXIV again.

Of course, that's not all there is to it. Rewards are available for both the player who came back and the player who invited them back. Let's talk about the former first. Should a player receive an invitation email to come back to the game, they can click the “Redeem Your Rewards” button to proceed to the Mog Station. They will then receive the following:

14 days of Free Play These 14 days will begin from the first day the player logs in

Aetheryte Ticket x99 These can be used to Teleport without paying anything

10 Silver Chocobo Feathers Players can trade these feathers for items from various Calamity Salvagers Weapons for level 20 characters (Item Level 22) – 1 Silver Chocobo Feather Equipment for level 50 characters (Item Level 130) – 5 Silver Chocobo Feathers Equipment for level 60 characters (Item Level 270) – 5 Silver Chocobo Feathers Equipment for level 70 characters (Item Level 400) – 5 Silver Chocobo Feathers Equipment for level 80 characters (Item Level 530) – 5 Silver Chocobo Feathers



As for the player who successfully invites their friend back, they will receive 5 Gold Chocobo Feathers. These Gold Chocobo Feathers will be rewarded to the player once their invited friend purchases a subscription (within 90 days of their return). Players can trade these feathers for items from various Calamity Salvagers:

Twintania Neurolink Key – 15 Gold Chocobo Feathers

Amber Draught Chocobo Whistle – 8 Gold Chocobo Feathers

Managarm Horn – 8 Gold Chocobo Feathers

Rare Dye x5 – 1 Gold Chocobo Feather

Aetheryte Ticket x10 – 1 Gold Chocobo Feather

There are some important things to note on the side of the player inviting their friends back:

Please note that even if two or more friends have been invited back to play, these rewards will only be awarded once. Rewards received for participation in a previous campaign will not be awarded again.

The number of players you invited to return who purchased a subscription within 90 days is listed under “No. of Friends Called Back” on the Service Account Status page of the Mog Station.

Invitations for this campaign apply to all characters registered to a given service account. As such, rewards will be granted when players invited to return log in using any character registered to their service account.

If players want more Gold Chocobo Feathers, they can also participate in the Recruit A Friend Campaign. This will allow players to claim the more expensive items above.

Understandably, some requirements must be met to become eligible for the Callback Campaign. For starters, the players must have a service account that has been inactive for at least 90 days. This can include any free play period that may have happened in the past. Not only that, but the invited player must also have purchased and registered FFXIV to their service account. That means that Free Trial members are not eligible for this campaign. Even if a player is invited, if they do not meet the requirements listed above, then they will not receive the email.

Other things to note include the following:

Each character registered to a service account can be used to invite friends up to five times. (The number of invitations allowed for each character will be reset after thirty days.)

Invitation e-mails will include the name of the character used to send the invitation and the World on which they reside.

Invitation e-mails will be sent once per day. In the event multiple players send invitations to the same character on the same day, a single e-mail will be sent listing the character names of all invites.

Invitation e-mails will not be sent to players who do not meet the requirements of the campaign. Furthermore, we cannot guarantee recipients will receive invitation e-mails.

You will not be notified of whether or not the intended recipient meets the requirements of the campaign.

