Square Enix recently revealed the ticket details for the London leg of the Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) Fan Fest 2023, months after the announcement that the Fan Fest would be face-to-face again.

For starters, let’s talk about how much the ticket is. Tickets for the London Leg of the FFXIV Fan Fest will cost £159.99 GBP or around $193 as of this article. This gives ticketholders access to the two-day in-person event. The event will feature exclusive concert performances (which are not streamable), as well as a physical goody bag. All ticket sales are final, and ticket buyers will have to present an ID to pick their tickets up for the event.

Players with an active subscription to FFXIV, and who own a Europe account are eligible for the player-exclusive ticket draw. This application period started on March 1, 2023, at 10:00 AM GMT or 2:00 AM PST, and will end on March 9, 2023, at 11:59 PM GMT or 3:59 PM PST. Players can apply via the application form. After the application period closes, players will be randomly drawn and selected on March 15, 2023. The selected players will receive an access code via their email that they can use to then buy a ticket for the event. They can purchase up to two tickets during the player-exclusive ticket purchase period. This will be from March 20, 2023, at 9:00 AM GMT or 2:00 AM PDT, and will last until March 26, 2023, at 9:00 AM BST or 1:00 AM PDT.

After the player-exclusive ticket purchase period ends, any tickets that were not sold will be sold during the general sales period, which starts on March 29, 2023, at 9:00 AM BST or 1:00 AM PDT. However, if all tickets were sold during the player-exclusive ticket purchase period, there will not be any tickets available during the general sales period.

The Las Vegas leg of the FFXIV Fan Fest 2023 underwent a similar process, although the player-exclusive application period is already finished. People can instead try to buy a ticket during the general sales period that starts on March 15, 2023, at 9:00 am PDT.

The Las Vegas leg of the Fan Fest happens from July 28 to 29, 2023, while the London Leg happens from October 21 to October 22, 2023. Teaser websites for the Las Vegas leg and the London leg are now up.

That’s all the information we have about the ticket details for FFXIV Fan Fest 2023. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.