FFXIV Halloween event details, rewards revealed

Final Fantasy XIV (FFXIV) just release details about its Halloween event. Read on to learn more about the FFXIV Halloween event, including its duration and its rewards.

The Halloween event for this year is entitled “All Saints’ Wake: March of the Mischievous Costume Cortege”. It is the Halloween seasonal event of the critically-acclaimed MMORPG. It runs from Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at 1:00 AM PDT, to Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at 7:59 AM PDT.

FFXIV Halloween event details

To start the event, the player must have a character leveled to at least level 15. This gives players access to airships, which allow them access to Old Gridania. New players who started in Gridania (those who chose Archer, Lancer, or Conjurer as their starting class) only need to reach level 15 to start the event. The quest giver, known as the Adventurers’ Guild Investigator, is located in Old Gridania at coordinates (X:10.3, Y:9.1). This NPC will give the quest “A Mad Masquerade”

After completing the quest, the players will be able to receive the following rewards:

Glamour pieces Wake Doctor’s Mask Wake Doctor’s White Coat Wake Doctor’s Rubber Gloves Wake Doctor’s Bottoms Wake Doctor’s Shoes

Emote: Eat Pumpkin Cookie

Tabletop Furniture Caged Wisp



It is important to note that certain items from previous Halloween events can be purchased from the All Saints’ Wake vendor. If there are items that you missed from previous Halloween events, make sure to check this vendor out.

This event arrives just a day after the 6.25 patch of FFXIV’s latest expansion, Endwalker. This patch introduces various new features, such as a whole new set of glamour, and a new Beast tribe. This patch also introduces the next part of the Hildibrand quest line, as well as the next step for the expansion’s Relic Weapon. Other than that, this patch includes the all new Variant and Criterion dungeons, designed to challenge even the most hardcore of players.

Other than these new features, FFXIV can expect a new Data Center to open for North America, called Dynamis. This will go online on November 1, 2022.

For more details about the 6.25 patch, head on over to our article containing a summary of the live letter here.